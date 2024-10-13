Matebeleland South tops in diaspora remittances

News / National

by Staff reporter

Matebeleland South province has emerged as the top region in Zimbabwe for households receiving remittances or gifts from abroad, primarily due to a significant number of its youth migrating to South Africa and Botswana in search of better employment opportunities. This information is highlighted in the 2024 Zimbabwe Livelihoods Assessment Committee Rural Livelihoods Assessment report.The report indicates that remittances and gifts received by households in Zimbabwe primarily originate from within the country, accounting for approximately 20.5% of all remittances. The Midlands province leads in this category, with 24.7% of households receiving local remittances or gifts, followed closely by Masvingo (24.1%) and Mashonaland East (23.9%). Matebeleland South follows with 21.5%, while Mashonaland Central has the lowest at 13.7%.Notably, Matebeleland South has the highest proportion of households receiving remittances or gifts from outside the country, standing at 29.6%. Matabeleland North ranks second with 15.2%, followed by Midlands (12.6%) and Masvingo (12.3%). In contrast, Manicaland (5%) and Mashonaland Central (1.9%) have the least households receiving external remittances.The report also sheds light on internal savings and lending schemes, known locally as mukando or ukuqogelela, revealing that approximately 13% of households have a member participating in these initiatives. This trend has remained consistent across provinces over the past three years.Additionally, the report indicates that about 7% of households accessed loans, with Manicaland (13%) and Masvingo (12%) having the highest proportions of households obtaining loans. Mashonaland Central follows with 8%, while both Matabeleland South and Mashonaland East have 6%. Mashonaland West recorded the lowest at 2% of households accessing loans.In terms of asset ownership, the report highlights that common assets among households include hoes (89.7%), axes (80.5%), and telephones (73.6%). Conversely, motorcycles are the least owned asset, with only 1.8% of households reporting ownership.The findings of this report underscore the significant reliance on remittances for many households in Matebeleland South, reflecting broader trends of migration and economic dependence on family members working abroad. As the youth continue to seek opportunities beyond Zimbabwe’s borders, the implications for local economies and family structures are profound.