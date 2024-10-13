Latest News Editor's Choice


Bishop Mika Mutungamidzwa dies at 102

by Staff reporter
Bishop Mika Mutungamidzwa, a prominent religious leader of the Faith Apostolic Church in Zimbabwe 1912, has passed away at the age of 102. He died peacefully at his home in Maponga, Chief Nyamweda, leaving behind a legacy of spiritual leadership and community service.

Bishop Mutungamidzwa was a significant figure in Zimbabwean religious circles, known for his deep commitment to his faith and the well-being of his congregation. His passing has elicited an outpouring of tributes from followers and fellow clergy, who remember him for his unwavering dedication to promoting peace, unity, and the spiritual growth of his community.

In the lead-up to the 2022 general elections, Bishop Mutungamidzwa made headlines when he prayed for the victory of the ruling Zanu PF party at a State House event. His public endorsement of the party was seen as a reflection of his close ties with political leaders and his influence within the religious community.

The bishop's contributions extended beyond the pulpit; he was known for his efforts in various social initiatives aimed at uplifting the marginalized and providing support to those in need. His ministry focused on addressing the spiritual and physical needs of his congregation, emphasizing the importance of faith in overcoming life's challenges.

Bishop Mutungamidzwa's legacy will continue through the many lives he touched and the communities he served. As Zimbabwe mourns the loss of this esteemed leader, tributes are expected to pour in from across the nation, honoring a man who dedicated his life to his faith and community.

