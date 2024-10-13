Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe's CVR expands plastic driver's license rollout

by Staff reporter
8 hrs ago | Views
The Central Vehicle Registry (CVR) has issued nearly 250,000 plastic driver's licenses since their introduction in June of last year, marking a significant step in modernizing Zimbabwe's licensing system. In response to the growing demand for these new licenses, the CVR is expanding its rollout by establishing additional enrolment centres.

Two new centres are set to open in early November, located in Bulawayo and Mashonaland West province. This expansion aims to improve accessibility for citizens seeking to obtain the new plastic licenses, which are designed to enhance security and durability compared to traditional paper licenses.

The introduction of plastic driver's licenses has been well-received by the public, with many praising the enhanced features that come with the new format, including improved anti-fraud measures and a more convenient design. The CVR's initiative aligns with global trends toward digitalization and modernization of vehicle registration and licensing processes.

With the opening of the new centres, the CVR hopes to streamline the application process and reduce waiting times for applicants. The agency encourages citizens to take advantage of the expanded services to ensure they have the latest driving credentials.

As the CVR continues to enhance its services, the rollout of plastic driver's licenses represents a significant advancement in Zimbabwe's efforts to modernize its transport sector, ensuring that all drivers are equipped with secure and reliable identification.

Source - byo24news

