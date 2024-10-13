Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

News / National

by Staff reporter

Controversial Zanu PF politician and former legislator Dexter Nduna was on Saturday remanded in custody following his arrest for illegally collecting parking fees from motorists in Chegutu.The former Chegutu West MP was arraigned before a Chegutu magistrate charged with fraud.According to Tafadzwa Vhore, representing the state, Nduna misled motorists through claims that Team Chapter, a company associated with him, was responsible for collecting vehicle parking fees in the small Mashonaland West town."The accused person made a representation to cause…to act upon the misrepresentation to his prejudice by telling him false demands on behalf of Chegutu municipality claiming that he wanted cash for parking," Vhore said while outlining the charges against the politician.Nduna was represented by Unite Saizi from Saizi Law Chambers.Court deferred the matter to Tuesday for bail ruling.This comes after he was recently accused of duping some unemployed youths into paying various fees on false promises of receiving training and recruitment as vehicle parking marshals.It is not the first time the Zanu PF central committee member has found himself accused of performing a Machiavellian act to get what he wants.Nduna has been in the news again recently for all the wrong reasons after he gate-crashed a University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony decked out in a gown for capping together with fellow graduates well knowing he had failed some of his modules towards a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree he has been studying for.In 2018, Nduna was sworn in to parliament as a lawmaker and went on to enjoy the full perks of a duly elected legislator even when official results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission indicated he had lost to his opposition challenger Gift Konjana.