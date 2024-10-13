Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

by Staff reporter
7 hrs ago | Views
Controversial Zanu PF politician and former legislator Dexter Nduna was on Saturday remanded in custody following his arrest for illegally collecting parking fees from motorists in Chegutu.

The former Chegutu West MP was arraigned before a Chegutu magistrate charged with fraud.

According to Tafadzwa Vhore, representing the state, Nduna misled motorists through claims that Team Chapter, a company associated with him, was responsible for collecting vehicle parking fees in the small Mashonaland West town.

"The accused person made a representation to cause…to act upon the misrepresentation to his prejudice by telling him false demands on behalf of Chegutu municipality claiming that he wanted cash for parking," Vhore said while outlining the charges against the politician.

Nduna was represented by Unite Saizi from Saizi Law Chambers.

Court deferred the matter to Tuesday for bail ruling.

This comes after he was recently accused of duping some unemployed youths into paying various fees on false promises of receiving training and recruitment as vehicle parking marshals.

It is not the first time the Zanu PF central committee member has found himself accused of performing a Machiavellian act to get what he wants.

Nduna has been in the news again recently for all the wrong reasons after he gate-crashed a University of Zimbabwe graduation ceremony decked out in a gown for capping together with fellow graduates well knowing he had failed some of his modules towards a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree he has been studying for.

In 2018, Nduna was sworn in to parliament as a lawmaker and went on to enjoy the full perks of a duly elected legislator even when official results by the Zimbabwe Electoral Commission indicated he had lost to his opposition challenger Gift Konjana.

Source - zimlive
More on: #Nduna, #Custody, #Jail

Comments

Rural home for sale


Must Read

Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

4 hrs ago | 574 Views

Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement

6 hrs ago | 469 Views

Ngarivhume to appear in High Court for bail appeal hearing

6 hrs ago | 254 Views

African Sun terminates hotel sale agreements with TD hotels

7 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zimbabwe's CVR expands plastic driver's license rollout

8 hrs ago | 4822 Views

Bishop Mika Mutungamidzwa dies at 102

8 hrs ago | 974 Views

Matebeleland South tops in diaspora remittances

9 hrs ago | 485 Views

Mudenda wins prestigious UN fellowship

9 hrs ago | 407 Views

NPA bid to cover up for Ramaphosa facing resistance

9 hrs ago | 396 Views

Leadership legality concerns arise after war vets' congress

9 hrs ago | 577 Views

Zanu-PF supporters vote in Mozambique's general elections?

9 hrs ago | 630 Views

Strive Masiyiwa among Top 10 richest black people in the world

9 hrs ago | 647 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vow to fight on after High Court setback

9 hrs ago | 284 Views

Warriors gear up for crucial AFCON clash

9 hrs ago | 342 Views

Zimsec transporters unpaid for 2023 gig

9 hrs ago | 89 Views

War vets faction defied High Court order

9 hrs ago | 296 Views

City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

9 hrs ago | 183 Views

'Zec is untouchable'

9 hrs ago | 193 Views

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

9 hrs ago | 185 Views

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

9 hrs ago | 131 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

9 hrs ago | 175 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

9 hrs ago | 498 Views

Mutapa to acquire drug producer CAPS Holdings

9 hrs ago | 133 Views

Zimbabwe imposes another levy on expensive fuel in the region

9 hrs ago | 235 Views

Bopoma Dam construction to be fast-tracked

10 hrs ago | 254 Views

Director in court for US$120,000 fraud

10 hrs ago | 197 Views

Matabeleland Youth urged to Rise up and control their destine

22 hrs ago | 563 Views

Zimbabwe has US billion dollars overseas, can wipe out debt within 24 hrs

22 hrs ago | 15755 Views

Sasha Chimedza triumphs in Ghana ITF J60 Accra girls' singles finals

13 Oct 2024 at 17:24hrs | 209 Views

Zimbabwe confirms 2 cases of imported Mpox

13 Oct 2024 at 16:46hrs | 1007 Views

Police arrest woman for assaulting 10-month-old baby in viral video

13 Oct 2024 at 16:35hrs | 3054 Views

SACP rejects ANC invitation for 100 days of GNU celebrations

13 Oct 2024 at 16:06hrs | 691 Views

Maids steal US$26,000 from employer, blow US$18,000 before arrest

13 Oct 2024 at 16:02hrs | 1875 Views

Councillors to get US$75 fixed monthly allowance

13 Oct 2024 at 15:52hrs | 351 Views

Netanyahu orders UN to evacuate Lebanon peacekeepers

13 Oct 2024 at 15:33hrs | 512 Views

Zimbabwe born Themba Gorimbo secures fourth-straight UFC win

13 Oct 2024 at 13:56hrs | 623 Views

Democrats are trying to fool Americans about Kamala!

13 Oct 2024 at 13:02hrs | 535 Views

Dexter Nduna arrested for fraud

13 Oct 2024 at 12:58hrs | 3024 Views

Mnangagwa allies suffer major defeat at War Veterans Congress

13 Oct 2024 at 12:45hrs | 2381 Views

Top Zimbabwe lawyer given ultimatum

13 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 1317 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

13 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 1136 Views

Prophet Magaya pays homage to Mpandare

13 Oct 2024 at 12:42hrs | 1741 Views

Match fixing fears overshadow thrilling Northern Region Soccer League race

13 Oct 2024 at 12:42hrs | 138 Views

Zanu-PF MP blames opposition for loss of livelihoods

13 Oct 2024 at 12:33hrs | 253 Views

Farmers4ED backs government's new land tenure policy

13 Oct 2024 at 12:32hrs | 154 Views

Tito Mboweni dies

13 Oct 2024 at 12:31hrs | 516 Views

Cars impounded by BCC up for auction in 30 days

13 Oct 2024 at 12:30hrs | 1220 Views

Police probe armed robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead

13 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 408 Views

Ncube beats Matemadanda, Mutsvangwa combined

13 Oct 2024 at 12:28hrs | 350 Views