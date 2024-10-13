News / National
Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement
5 hrs ago | Views
Zimbabwean academic and publisher, Professor Ibbo Mandaza, has been appointed as the acting secretary-general of the Global Pan-African Movement (GPAM) following the passing of Professor Ikwaweba Bunting on October 3, 2024. The decision was made during a GPAM meeting held today in Arusha, Tanzania, where Professor Cheryl Tawede was also elected as the acting deputy secretary-general.
In an official statement released by the GPAM Secretariat, the organization expressed deep sorrow over Bunting's untimely demise, highlighting his contributions to the Pan-African movement. The meeting’s unanimous decision to elect Professor Mandaza and Professor Tawede underscores the trust and confidence the movement has in their leadership capabilities.
Professor Ibbo Mandaza, a respected figure in academia, has a long-standing history with the Global Pan-African Movement, having participated in several congresses, including the 6th Congress in Dar es Salaam in 1976 and the 7th Congress in Kampala in 1994. He has also been a member of the Governing Council of GPAM and is a promoter of the proposed PanAfrika Graduate University, which aims to serve as the academic and ideological home of the movement.
In an official statement released by the GPAM Secretariat, the organization expressed deep sorrow over Bunting's untimely demise, highlighting his contributions to the Pan-African movement. The meeting’s unanimous decision to elect Professor Mandaza and Professor Tawede underscores the trust and confidence the movement has in their leadership capabilities.
Professor Ibbo Mandaza, a respected figure in academia, has a long-standing history with the Global Pan-African Movement, having participated in several congresses, including the 6th Congress in Dar es Salaam in 1976 and the 7th Congress in Kampala in 1994. He has also been a member of the Governing Council of GPAM and is a promoter of the proposed PanAfrika Graduate University, which aims to serve as the academic and ideological home of the movement.
Source - online