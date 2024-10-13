Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

News / National

by Staff reporter

It seems the dust has not yet settled between ANC secretary-general Fikile Mbalula and Gauteng premier Panyaza Lesufi as talk of "rogueness in the ANC" sparks debate.Earlier this month, Mbalula summoned Lesufi to Luthuli House to explain his "anti-government of national unity" remarks. Mbalula said the ANC Gauteng chairperson explained himself and "everything was sorted".In an interview with eNCA on Sunday, Mbalula, however, talking about Lesufi said he would not allow "rogueness" in the party."I called Lesufi and told him he should not behave like Solly Mapaila, who is the SACP general secretary. We are in the ANC here. I've given him that platform, he explained himself for less than five minutes and his explanations were accepted," Mbalula said."If he [Lesufi] thinks he will run a campaign against the secretary-general of the ANC, he must mind his steps because we will act. We will never tolerate rogueness in the ANC. If he has decided to run a campaign against me, defacing the secretary-general of the ANC and doing so perpetually despite the fact that we are engaging politically and have settled matters, we will have to see how to get around that."We will never allow anarchy because we are running an organisation and our management of the organisation is informed by the principles of democratic centralism. Democratic centralism dictates that when a decision is taken by the upper structures, the lower structures follow in line."Despite that, Mbalula acknowledged his personal relationship with Lesufi remains intact."Panyaza and I are OK on a personal level. Panyaza and Gauteng are fine. There is no problem within. We are still examining the state of the organisation to reinforce it and build the organisation, but we must not allow rogueness to creep into the ANC; otherwise it will kill the party and destroy our revolution."The ANC is taking disciplinary action against Obed Bapela, a member of the party's internal relations subcommittee, who allegedly misrepresented the party in Morocco. Mbalula reaffirmed the party will take decisive action against members who misbehave."Bapela has done something that shocked all of us and we have to take steps because we have reached a stage in the organisation where people think they can do as they wish."The national executive committee was clear that we must assert our authority and, where necessary, discipline people — and that's what we're doing."That's why we called the likes of Panyaza to account for their statements. We will not stop. It's not going to stop. I will do it, including taking people to DC. So, Obed goes to Morocco and misrepresents us there. That matter is now going to the DC of the ANC and that's where it will be settled. That's where he will account for his actions and what he did."