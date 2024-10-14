Latest News Editor's Choice


Musona inspires Warriors to back-to-back victory over Namibia

by Staff reporter
31 mins ago
Zimbabwe 3 - 1 Namibia
Walter Musona was the hero of the night as Zimbabwe secured a crucial 3-1 win over Namibia in their return leg of the 2025 AFCON qualifying matches at Orlando Stadium in South Africa. Musona's brilliant brace propelled the Warriors to back-to-back victories, putting them on the verge of qualification for the finals.

The victory leaves Zimbabwe needing only to avoid defeat against Kenya next month to confirm their spot in the prestigious tournament, set to be held in Morocco in late 2025.

The Simba Bhora captain showcased his technical prowess, netting his first goal just five minutes into the second half by expertly lofting the ball over Namibia's exposed goalkeeper Edward Maova. This strike opened the floodgates as Zimbabwe scored three goals in the second half, securing their hold on second place in Group J.

Udinese star Jordan Zemura was a standout performer, impressing fans with a dominant second-half display. Playing further up the field, Zemura wreaked havoc on the Namibian defence and earned the fans' vote for man-of-the-match.

Late in the game, Prince Dube added the third goal in the 89th minute, capitalizing on a well-placed cross from Zemura. Although Namibia managed a consolation goal through substitute Godwin Eiseb in stoppage time, the Warriors' celebrations were undampened, as their AFCON qualifying campaign brightened significantly.

Cameroon tops Group J, Zimbabwe follows closely

Hours before Zimbabwe's triumph, Group J leaders Cameroon secured their own back-to-back wins over Kenya, taking their points tally to 10 and becoming the first team to qualify from the group. Zimbabwe's victory over Namibia brings their total to eight points, meaning a draw against Kenya next month would be enough to send them to the finals.

Kenya, who sit third with four points, will face Zimbabwe in a decisive clash. Namibia, after suffering four consecutive defeats, have been eliminated from the qualifying race with two matches still remaining.

Warriors turn the tide after goalless first half

After a lackluster first half in which Namibia dominated possession with 58 percent, the Warriors came alive in the second half. Musona's quick reactions led to the opener, and his second came from a penalty after a handball by a Namibian defender, following a dangerous run from Zemura.

Zimbabwe continued to press, and Namibia's goalkeeper was forced into a stunning save from Zemura's curling shot in the 78th minute. Although Terrence Dzvukamanja was unable to capitalize on the rebound, Dube ensured the result was beyond doubt when he converted Zemura's cross late on.

Eiseb's late consolation for Namibia came after a defensive lapse from Gerald Takwara, but it did little to spoil the festive atmosphere as Zimbabwean fans celebrated a vital step towards AFCON 2025.

With the result, the Warriors have put themselves in a strong position, with only Kenya standing between them and a return to Africa's premier football tournament.

Source - the herald

