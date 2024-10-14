Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Cancer leading cause of death in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Cervical and prostate cancers remain the leading causes of death among cancer patients in Zimbabwe, according to the delayed 2019 report from the Zimbabwe National Cancer Registry (ZNCR). The report highlights the significant toll these cancers take on the country's population, especially in urban areas.

Cervical cancer continues to be the most widespread cause of cancer death among women, accounting for 12% of all cancer-related deaths in Zimbabwe. Among men, prostate cancer ranks second in terms of prevalence, contributing to 11% of cancer deaths.

In total, 2,416 cancer-related deaths were recorded in 2019, with 1,136 males (47%) and 1,280 females (53%) losing their lives in the cities of Harare, Chitungwiza, and Bulawayo. The primary causes of these deaths, according to the ZNCR report, were cervical cancer (12%), prostate cancer (11%), oesophagus cancer (8%), breast cancer (7%), liver cancer (6%), stomach cancer (5%), lung cancer (5%), colo-rectal cancer (4%), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (3%). Other forms of cancer made up 39% of the deaths.
Zimbabwe Marks 30 Years of Cancer Surveillance

A milestone was achieved in 2019 as Zimbabwe successfully completed 30 years of cancer registration and surveillance — a feat only matched by Uganda among sub-Saharan African nations. This achievement underscores the country's commitment to tracking and understanding cancer trends over the years.

In 2019, a total of 7,173 new cancer cases were recorded among Zimbabweans of all races, with females accounting for the majority (4,222 cases or 58.9%) compared to 2,951 cases (41.1%) in males. The most frequently diagnosed cancers in Zimbabwe during this period were cervical cancer (22%), prostate cancer (11%), breast cancer (8%), oesophagus cancer (5%), colo-rectal cancer (4%), stomach cancer (4%), Kaposi Sarcoma (KS) (4%), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (3%), and liver cancer (3%). Other cancers accounted for 36% of the cases.

Leading cancer types in men and women

Among black Zimbabwean men, prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed, representing 28.4% of all cancers. This was followed by oesophagus cancer (8.3%), Kaposi Sarcoma (6%), stomach cancer (5.5%), and liver cancer (5.4%). For black Zimbabwean women, cervical cancer was overwhelmingly dominant, accounting for 40.8% of cases, followed by breast cancer (13%), oesophagus cancer (4%), and stomach cancer (3.1%).

In the non-black population, prostate cancer (32.5%) led the diagnoses in men, while breast cancer (31.4%) was most common among women, followed by colon, cervical, and ovarian cancers.

Childhood cancers and challenges in data collection

The report also highlighted childhood cancers, which made up 3.7% of all cancers recorded in 2019. The most common childhood cancers were leukemia (18%), renal tumors (13%), lymphoma (13%), and soft tissue cancers (11%).

However, the ZNCR report noted a decline in new cancer cases in 2019 compared to the previous year. This decline was attributed to technical issues, such as computer failures at key pathology labs in Harare, which disrupted the registration process. Eric Chokunonga, the registrar of the ZNCR, explained that these challenges likely resulted in underreporting, though some cases were captured through other sources.

Lifestyle changes and late diagnosis drive cancer incidence

Experts attribute the rise in cancer cases in Zimbabwe to rapid urbanization and changes in diet. With increasing urbanization, more people are being diagnosed with cancers linked to lifestyle factors, such as diet and sedentary behavior, rather than those historically associated with poverty.

Late diagnosis continues to be a significant problem, contributing to many premature cancer deaths. The lack of early detection and inadequate access to treatment facilities leaves many patients facing advanced stages of cancer by the time they seek medical attention.

The ZNCR's report underscores the urgent need for enhanced cancer awareness, early diagnosis, and improved healthcare infrastructure to address the growing cancer burden in Zimbabwe.

Source - the herald

Must Read

Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

7 mins ago | 13 Views

Michael Nees revives Warriors

10 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF MP lives luxury lifestyle, fails to pay debts

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Chibaya denied bail in violence incitement case

25 mins ago | 11 Views

Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

28 mins ago | 37 Views

Wadyajena has the last laugh

51 mins ago | 94 Views

ZiG struggles persist

52 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

53 mins ago | 43 Views

Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

54 mins ago | 41 Views

Acting town secretary arrested

55 mins ago | 58 Views

Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

55 mins ago | 22 Views

Condoms, whiskey at Pumula South Vuzu party, 38 children arrested

56 mins ago | 157 Views

Fake estate agent up for US$180 000 fraud

1 hr ago | 68 Views

Bulawayo to shut down water supply for maintenance work

1 hr ago | 35 Views

Zimbabwe govt says 'no shortages of basic commodities'

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Zifa appointments of Southern Region representatives raises questions

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mnangagwa govt postpones Gwayi Tshangani dam completion date

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Man kills father over witchcraft allegations

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Isolated thundershowers expected in some areas

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Global cement maker now in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Musona inspires Warriors to back-to-back victory over Namibia

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Bulawayo Female Councillors Hailed for Cleanliness

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

MRP Announces National Women's League Executive

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police Boss Urges Commanders to Fight Corruption Within the Service

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mahatshula Library and Hall Projects Lack Progress

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

20 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement

22 hrs ago | 911 Views

Ngarivhume to appear in High Court for bail appeal hearing

22 hrs ago | 501 Views

Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

23 hrs ago | 2421 Views

African Sun terminates hotel sale agreements with TD hotels

23 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zimbabwe's CVR expands plastic driver's license rollout

24 hrs ago | 15277 Views

Bishop Mika Mutungamidzwa dies at 102

14 Oct 2024 at 09:28hrs | 1639 Views

Matebeleland South tops in diaspora remittances

14 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 662 Views

Mudenda wins prestigious UN fellowship

14 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 584 Views

NPA bid to cover up for Ramaphosa facing resistance

14 Oct 2024 at 08:29hrs | 488 Views

Leadership legality concerns arise after war vets' congress

14 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 743 Views

Zanu-PF supporters vote in Mozambique's general elections?

14 Oct 2024 at 08:20hrs | 793 Views

Strive Masiyiwa among Top 10 richest black people in the world

14 Oct 2024 at 08:18hrs | 775 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vow to fight on after High Court setback

14 Oct 2024 at 08:17hrs | 331 Views

Warriors gear up for crucial AFCON clash

14 Oct 2024 at 08:16hrs | 411 Views

Zimsec transporters unpaid for 2023 gig

14 Oct 2024 at 08:14hrs | 123 Views

War vets faction defied High Court order

14 Oct 2024 at 08:13hrs | 436 Views

City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

14 Oct 2024 at 08:13hrs | 300 Views

'Zec is untouchable'

14 Oct 2024 at 08:12hrs | 237 Views

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

14 Oct 2024 at 08:12hrs | 226 Views

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

14 Oct 2024 at 08:11hrs | 172 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

14 Oct 2024 at 08:11hrs | 212 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

14 Oct 2024 at 08:10hrs | 770 Views