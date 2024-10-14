Cancer leading cause of death in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Cervical and prostate cancers remain the leading causes of death among cancer patients in Zimbabwe, according to the delayed 2019 report from the Zimbabwe National Cancer Registry (ZNCR). The report highlights the significant toll these cancers take on the country's population, especially in urban areas.Cervical cancer continues to be the most widespread cause of cancer death among women, accounting for 12% of all cancer-related deaths in Zimbabwe. Among men, prostate cancer ranks second in terms of prevalence, contributing to 11% of cancer deaths.In total, 2,416 cancer-related deaths were recorded in 2019, with 1,136 males (47%) and 1,280 females (53%) losing their lives in the cities of Harare, Chitungwiza, and Bulawayo. The primary causes of these deaths, according to the ZNCR report, were cervical cancer (12%), prostate cancer (11%), oesophagus cancer (8%), breast cancer (7%), liver cancer (6%), stomach cancer (5%), lung cancer (5%), colo-rectal cancer (4%), and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (3%). Other forms of cancer made up 39% of the deaths.Zimbabwe Marks 30 Years of Cancer SurveillanceA milestone was achieved in 2019 as Zimbabwe successfully completed 30 years of cancer registration and surveillance — a feat only matched by Uganda among sub-Saharan African nations. This achievement underscores the country's commitment to tracking and understanding cancer trends over the years.In 2019, a total of 7,173 new cancer cases were recorded among Zimbabweans of all races, with females accounting for the majority (4,222 cases or 58.9%) compared to 2,951 cases (41.1%) in males. The most frequently diagnosed cancers in Zimbabwe during this period were cervical cancer (22%), prostate cancer (11%), breast cancer (8%), oesophagus cancer (5%), colo-rectal cancer (4%), stomach cancer (4%), Kaposi Sarcoma (KS) (4%), non-Hodgkin lymphoma (3%), and liver cancer (3%). Other cancers accounted for 36% of the cases.Leading cancer types in men and womenAmong black Zimbabwean men, prostate cancer was the most commonly diagnosed, representing 28.4% of all cancers. This was followed by oesophagus cancer (8.3%), Kaposi Sarcoma (6%), stomach cancer (5.5%), and liver cancer (5.4%). For black Zimbabwean women, cervical cancer was overwhelmingly dominant, accounting for 40.8% of cases, followed by breast cancer (13%), oesophagus cancer (4%), and stomach cancer (3.1%).In the non-black population, prostate cancer (32.5%) led the diagnoses in men, while breast cancer (31.4%) was most common among women, followed by colon, cervical, and ovarian cancers.Childhood cancers and challenges in data collectionThe report also highlighted childhood cancers, which made up 3.7% of all cancers recorded in 2019. The most common childhood cancers were leukemia (18%), renal tumors (13%), lymphoma (13%), and soft tissue cancers (11%).However, the ZNCR report noted a decline in new cancer cases in 2019 compared to the previous year. This decline was attributed to technical issues, such as computer failures at key pathology labs in Harare, which disrupted the registration process. Eric Chokunonga, the registrar of the ZNCR, explained that these challenges likely resulted in underreporting, though some cases were captured through other sources.Lifestyle changes and late diagnosis drive cancer incidenceExperts attribute the rise in cancer cases in Zimbabwe to rapid urbanization and changes in diet. With increasing urbanization, more people are being diagnosed with cancers linked to lifestyle factors, such as diet and sedentary behavior, rather than those historically associated with poverty.Late diagnosis continues to be a significant problem, contributing to many premature cancer deaths. The lack of early detection and inadequate access to treatment facilities leaves many patients facing advanced stages of cancer by the time they seek medical attention.The ZNCR's report underscores the urgent need for enhanced cancer awareness, early diagnosis, and improved healthcare infrastructure to address the growing cancer burden in Zimbabwe.