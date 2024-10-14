Isolated thundershowers expected in some areas

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Meteorological Services Department (MSD) has forecast partly cloudy and warm conditions for the northern half of Zimbabwe tomorrow, with a possibility of isolated thundershowers in some areas during the afternoon.In its latest weather update, the MSD highlighted that Matabeleland North, the northern parts of the Midlands, and Harare Metropolitan Provinces are likely to experience mild and partly cloudy conditions in the morning, with temperatures expected to rise as the day progresses.The department also issued a public advisory regarding the potential health risks associated with the forecasted weather conditions, particularly hot and humid temperatures. The MSD cautioned that these conditions could increase the likelihood of heat exhaustion and urged the public to limit their exposure to the sun during the hottest parts of the day."Members of the public are encouraged to avoid prolonged hours in the sun to reduce the risk of heat exhaustion," said the MSD in its statement.As the weather heats up, residents are advised to stay hydrated and take necessary precautions, especially those in the affected regions.