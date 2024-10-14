Man kills father over witchcraft allegations

News / National

by Staff reporter

A man from Gokwe, Tinevimbo Nyika, has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being convicted of fatally assaulting his father, Aison Nyika, whom he accused of practicing witchcraft. The tragic incident occurred in Kufazvinei Village, Gokwe North, last year.Tinevimbo, who was 23 years old at the time, appeared before the High Court in Gokwe facing murder charges. The court was told that on November 18, 2023, he confronted his 69-year-old father, accusing him of bewitching one of his brothers.In a violent outburst, Tinevimbo attacked his father with a metal rod, striking him multiple times across his body. His father succumbed to the severe injuries caused by the assault.The court found Tinevimbo guilty of murder, rejecting his claims of provocation. In passing the 20-year sentence, the judge emphasized the gravity of the crime and the need to address the growing issue of violence linked to witchcraft accusations in rural communities.Witchcraft accusations continue to be a significant source of conflict in some parts of Zimbabwe, often leading to violence and family breakdowns. Authorities have urged communities to address disputes through lawful means rather than resorting to violence.