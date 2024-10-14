Mnangagwa govt postpones Gwayi Tshangani dam completion date

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Government of Zimbabwe has set 2025 as the target year for completing the construction of the Gwayi Shangani and Kunzvi dams, part of a broader strategy to improve irrigation development and address long-standing water management challenges across the country.According to the Zimbabwe National Water Authority (ZINWA), the Gwayi Shangani Dam, which is expected to bolster water supply for Bulawayo, is currently 72.8 percent complete. Meanwhile, the Kunzvi Dam, which will provide water to Harare, stands at 53 percent completion.Speaking during the 2025 Ministry budget workshop, Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water, and Rural Development Permanent Secretary, Professor Obert Jiri, emphasized the significance of these flagship projects for Zimbabwe's future. He highlighted that their completion would not only mitigate persistent water shortages in the country's largest metropolitan areas but also create new opportunities for irrigation and economic activities."By successfully completing the Gwayi Shangani and Kunzvi dams, we cannot only alleviate current water shortages but also unlock new opportunities for irrigation and various economic activities," said Professor Jiri.The dams are seen as critical components of Zimbabwe's agricultural and water management strategy, as they will help boost food security and improve water supply reliability for urban and rural communities. These projects have been long-awaited, particularly for residents in Harare and Bulawayo, who have faced recurrent water supply issues for years.With their completion set for 2025, the dams are expected to provide a much-needed solution to Zimbabwe's water challenges, supporting sustainable development and enhancing agricultural productivity in the affected regions.