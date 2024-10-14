Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zifa appointments of Southern Region representatives raises questions

by Staff reporter
24 mins ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Normalisation Committee has officially announced the delegates who will represent the Southern Region in the Zifa Assembly, resolving a long-standing dispute over the region's representation. This decision follows the removal of the previous executive led by Andrew Tapela two years ago by regional clubs.

The new leadership, comprising Lloyd Munhanga, Tafadzwa Mutowa, Blessing Mbwanda, and Tizirayi Luphahla, has been given the green light to represent the region at the Zifa Assembly. These individuals were elected by the Southern Region clubs following Tapela's ousting and have now been formally recognized by Zifa.

In a statement, the Zifa Normalisation Committee confirmed the appointments, stating: "Following submissions by clubs from the Southern Region League, the Zimbabwe Football Association hereby confirms that the above members shall represent the Zifa Southern Region in the Zifa Assembly until such a time when elections shall be held."

This resolution is expected to restore stability and foster unity in the governance of football in the Southern Region, which has faced uncertainty over its representation in recent years. The appointed representatives will serve in the Zifa Assembly until new elections are conducted, ensuring that the region has a voice in national football matters.

The decision is seen as a step forward for the Southern Region's football, as the Zifa Normalisation Committee continues to work towards restoring order and preparing the ground for future elections.

Source - the chronicle

Must Read

Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

8 mins ago | 14 Views

Michael Nees revives Warriors

11 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF MP lives luxury lifestyle, fails to pay debts

13 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

15 mins ago | 9 Views

Chibaya denied bail in violence incitement case

26 mins ago | 11 Views

Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

29 mins ago | 37 Views

Wadyajena has the last laugh

52 mins ago | 95 Views

ZiG struggles persist

52 mins ago | 78 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

53 mins ago | 44 Views

Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

54 mins ago | 41 Views

Acting town secretary arrested

55 mins ago | 59 Views

Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

56 mins ago | 22 Views

Condoms, whiskey at Pumula South Vuzu party, 38 children arrested

57 mins ago | 159 Views

Fake estate agent up for US$180 000 fraud

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Bulawayo to shut down water supply for maintenance work

1 hr ago | 36 Views

Zimbabwe govt says 'no shortages of basic commodities'

1 hr ago | 31 Views

Mnangagwa govt postpones Gwayi Tshangani dam completion date

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Man kills father over witchcraft allegations

1 hr ago | 30 Views

Isolated thundershowers expected in some areas

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Global cement maker now in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 47 Views

Cancer leading cause of death in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Musona inspires Warriors to back-to-back victory over Namibia

1 hr ago | 56 Views

Bulawayo Female Councillors Hailed for Cleanliness

2 hrs ago | 119 Views

MRP Announces National Women's League Executive

2 hrs ago | 101 Views

Police Boss Urges Commanders to Fight Corruption Within the Service

2 hrs ago | 108 Views

Mahatshula Library and Hall Projects Lack Progress

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

20 hrs ago | 1767 Views

Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement

22 hrs ago | 911 Views

Ngarivhume to appear in High Court for bail appeal hearing

22 hrs ago | 501 Views

Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

23 hrs ago | 2421 Views

African Sun terminates hotel sale agreements with TD hotels

23 hrs ago | 1190 Views

Zimbabwe's CVR expands plastic driver's license rollout

24 hrs ago | 15284 Views

Bishop Mika Mutungamidzwa dies at 102

14 Oct 2024 at 09:28hrs | 1640 Views

Matebeleland South tops in diaspora remittances

14 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 662 Views

Mudenda wins prestigious UN fellowship

14 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 584 Views

NPA bid to cover up for Ramaphosa facing resistance

14 Oct 2024 at 08:29hrs | 488 Views

Leadership legality concerns arise after war vets' congress

14 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 743 Views

Zanu-PF supporters vote in Mozambique's general elections?

14 Oct 2024 at 08:20hrs | 793 Views

Strive Masiyiwa among Top 10 richest black people in the world

14 Oct 2024 at 08:18hrs | 775 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vow to fight on after High Court setback

14 Oct 2024 at 08:17hrs | 331 Views

Warriors gear up for crucial AFCON clash

14 Oct 2024 at 08:16hrs | 411 Views

Zimsec transporters unpaid for 2023 gig

14 Oct 2024 at 08:14hrs | 123 Views

War vets faction defied High Court order

14 Oct 2024 at 08:13hrs | 436 Views

City Council committee Chairpersons lack basic qualifications

14 Oct 2024 at 08:13hrs | 300 Views

'Zec is untouchable'

14 Oct 2024 at 08:12hrs | 237 Views

5 police officers acquitted on US$15,000 extortion charges

14 Oct 2024 at 08:12hrs | 226 Views

Dembare fall to Chicken Inn

14 Oct 2024 at 08:11hrs | 172 Views

Zimbabwean lands top UN fund post

14 Oct 2024 at 08:11hrs | 212 Views

MSD warns of isolated violent storms as rainy season begins

14 Oct 2024 at 08:10hrs | 770 Views