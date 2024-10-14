Zifa appointments of Southern Region representatives raises questions

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Football Association (Zifa) Normalisation Committee has officially announced the delegates who will represent the Southern Region in the Zifa Assembly, resolving a long-standing dispute over the region's representation. This decision follows the removal of the previous executive led by Andrew Tapela two years ago by regional clubs.The new leadership, comprising Lloyd Munhanga, Tafadzwa Mutowa, Blessing Mbwanda, and Tizirayi Luphahla, has been given the green light to represent the region at the Zifa Assembly. These individuals were elected by the Southern Region clubs following Tapela's ousting and have now been formally recognized by Zifa.In a statement, the Zifa Normalisation Committee confirmed the appointments, stating: "Following submissions by clubs from the Southern Region League, the Zimbabwe Football Association hereby confirms that the above members shall represent the Zifa Southern Region in the Zifa Assembly until such a time when elections shall be held."This resolution is expected to restore stability and foster unity in the governance of football in the Southern Region, which has faced uncertainty over its representation in recent years. The appointed representatives will serve in the Zifa Assembly until new elections are conducted, ensuring that the region has a voice in national football matters.The decision is seen as a step forward for the Southern Region's football, as the Zifa Normalisation Committee continues to work towards restoring order and preparing the ground for future elections.