Bulawayo to shut down water supply for maintenance work

The City of Bulawayo has announced a citywide water shutdown scheduled for Tuesday, October 15, 2024, to facilitate maintenance work by the Zimbabwe Electricity Supply Authority (Zesa) at the Criterion waterworks. According to a statement from the local authority, water supplies to all residential areas will be suspended from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM.The maintenance is aimed at restoring efficient water pumping to the Criterion water reservoir, which has been experiencing operational challenges. The city is advising residents to prepare for potential water shortages, particularly in the Central Business District and surrounding areas.The decision comes after a failure at the city's pumping and treatment stations on October 13, 2024, further exacerbating Bulawayo's ongoing water supply issues. The city hopes the maintenance will stabilize the water system and improve service delivery.Residents are urged to store sufficient water ahead of the shutdown and remain patient as the city works to resolve the issue. Normal water pumping operations are expected to resume on Wednesday, October 16, 2024, once the repairs are completed.The City of Bulawayo expressed its commitment to keeping the public informed and minimizing disruption during the maintenance period.