Fake estate agent up for US$180 000 fraud

A 57-year-old Bulawayo man, Bigboy Leovancey Ncube, has been convicted of fraud after misrepresenting himself as an estate agent and posing as the owner of a property valued at US$180,000 using forged documents. Ncube, a resident of Queens Park suburb, appeared before Bulawayo regional magistrate, Ms Benhilda Chiwundura, and is set to be sentenced today.The court heard that Ncube committed the offence in November 2022 by forging an agreement of sale, falsely claiming to have purchased the property from the complainant. Prosecutor Ms Portia Mashashu revealed that Ncube used this forged document to obtain a default judgment for the transfer of ownership and later approached the Estate Agents Council of Zimbabwe, posing as the owner and seeking assistance to sell the property."Ncube falsely claimed to be the owner of the property and had it advertised for sale on Facebook," said Ms Mashashu. The fraud was uncovered when the legitimate owner of the property saw the advertisement and investigated the situation. The victim discovered that his signature had been forged on the document of sale and reported the matter to the police, while also applying for the judgment to be rescinded.On October 2, 2024, Ncube attempted to sell the property to prospective buyers, but the victim, having received information about the sale, rushed to the property and found Ncube there. The police were contacted and quickly arrived at the scene, leading to Ncube's arrest. The victim had faced a potential financial loss of US$180,000.Ncube now awaits sentencing after being found guilty of fraud.