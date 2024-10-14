Latest News Editor's Choice


Condoms, whiskey at Pumula South Vuzu party, 38 children arrested

by Staff reporter
34 mins ago | Views
Police in Bulawayo apprehended 38 minors during a Vuzu party in Pumula South on Friday, following a tip-off from vigilant neighbors who reported suspicious activity at the location. The minors, primarily students from various schools across the city, were found in possession of condoms and alcohol at the party.

Bulawayo provincial police deputy spokesperson, Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele, confirmed the arrests, stating that attendees included learners from schools such as COH&H College, Foundation College, Educare College, St Bernard's School, Northlea High School, Zim College, and Beacon of Life, as well as recent school leavers.

"The police received a tip-off on October 11, 2024, at around 1 PM, regarding a Vuzu party at house number 22614 in Pumula South. Upon arrival, the officers searched the house and the children, discovering unused condoms, two 750ml bottles of White Stone Vodka, 15 liters of Fourth Street wine, and a bottle of glue," she said.

The minors claimed they were attending a birthday party without their parents' knowledge. The identity of the house owner remains under investigation.

Following the incident, the police released the minors into their parents' custody and referred them to Mpilo Hospital for medical examinations.

Assistant Inspector Msebele commended the local community for their proactive measures in monitoring suspicious activities and cooperating with law enforcement. "We appreciate the public for providing valuable information that led to these arrests, and we encourage parents to keep a close eye on their children's activities," she said.

Mrs. Phumulani Khumalo, a member of a local neighborhood watch committee, noted that residents acted quickly to alert the police, preventing further escalation of the party. "They arrived in a kombi, surprising residents, as such gatherings are unusual in our area," she said. "Some children were in school uniforms, while others wore casual, revealing clothes, particularly the girls."

Mrs. Khumalo expressed concern over how children are using social media to organize these parties without supervision. "From my observations, these children have a way to communicate about these gatherings and arrive without knowing each other. They confirmed many came from different schools and areas," she said.

She urged parents to prioritize their children's safety and ensure they are not left unattended. "Parents should not leave their children without a reliable guardian while they seek greener pastures. The African setup emphasizes living as one big family, a principle that should apply in situations like this," she added.

Another resident emphasized the importance of community collaboration, noting the memorandum of understanding signed with the police and churches to combat crime. "We are committed to creating safe, crime-free communities. Our goal is to protect our children and help them secure a bright future," they said.

The incident underscores the ongoing concerns surrounding the influence of social media on minors and the need for greater parental supervision and community involvement in safeguarding young people.

Source - the chronicle

