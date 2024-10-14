Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago
The Zimbabwean government has sought to allay public anxiety following the confirmation of two isolated cases of Mpox disease, which were reported for the first time in the country on Sunday. With comprehensive surveillance measures in place, authorities are ensuring that the situation remains under control, and isolation centres established during the Covid-19 pandemic will be activated if necessary.

The two confirmed Mpox cases were reported in Harare and Mberengwa, marking Zimbabwe's entry into a group of 17 African nations that have documented infections of this contagious disease.

Deputy Minister of Health and Child Care, Sleiman Timios Kwidini, reassured the public that the government is well-prepared to manage the outbreak. "As the Honourable Minister Dr. Douglas Mombeshora indicated, there is no cause for panic. The two Mpox cases in Mberengwa and Harare are currently in isolation and receiving appropriate care," he stated.

The Deputy Minister emphasized the need for proactive measures in dealing with potential outbreaks. "Isolation centres across the country will be set up, using facilities that were equipped during the Covid-19 era," he added. "It's vital to stress that the Government is on top of the situation, with all structures on high alert."

To ensure thorough monitoring, testing and screening teams have been deployed at all ports of entry, and "Case Contact Trackers" are actively tracing individuals who may have come into contact with the infected patients.

Mpox was declared a global public health emergency by the World Health Organisation in August 2022 after a new clade 1b strain of the viral infection spread from the Democratic Republic of Congo to neighboring African countries. As of September 29, the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) reported 37,325 suspected cases and 996 deaths, with confirmed cases totaling 7,535.

Deputy Minister Kwidini also highlighted the crucial role of village health workers in disseminating information about Mpox across the nation's 35,000 wards. "These workers, trained by the Ministry of Health and Child Care, are supervised by the nurse-in-charge at local clinics and are essential in spreading awareness about the disease," he said.

Community members are encouraged to seek medical attention if they experience symptoms such as blisters on the face or body, swollen lymph nodes, sore throat, or cough.

In response to the emerging situation, the City of Bulawayo recently issued a warning for residents to remain vigilant against Mpox, especially after cases were detected in neighboring South Africa. Given the large number of Zimbabweans living and working in South Africa, many of whom travel frequently between the two countries, the potential for cross-border transmission remains a concern.

As the festive season approaches, with increased travel expected for the Christmas and New Year holidays, public health officials are emphasizing the need for caution. Mpox spreads through close contact with infected individuals or animals, as well as through contaminated materials and respiratory droplets.

The municipality's health directorate also warned residents that contact with infected animals, including rodents or primates, can lead to infection.

As Zimbabwe navigates this public health challenge, the government remains committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of its citizens through diligent monitoring and effective communication.

Source - the chronicle

