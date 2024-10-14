Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Acting town secretary arrested

by Staff reporter
33 mins ago | Views
The police in Karoi have arrested the acting town secretary, Tongai Namusala, following allegations of corruption, leading to his immediate suspension by the town council. Namusala was apprehended on Saturday and spent the weekend at the ZRP Karoi holding cells as investigations continue.

In a notice issued to stakeholders, Karoi town council chairperson Kudakwashe Chigumo confirmed the suspension, stating, "Our esteemed stakeholders and colleagues are hereby advised of the suspension of acting town secretary Mr. Tongai Namusala with immediate effect." He also announced that Engineer William Chikwanda has been appointed as the acting town secretary pending the outcome of the investigations.

Chigumo acknowledged that investigations were underway but refrained from providing further details. However, sources close to the matter revealed that Namusala is implicated in a dubious US$54,000 deal that went awry. According to these sources, the case was brought to light by concerned councillors, and more arrests of officials are anticipated.

Inspector Ian Kohwera, the ZRP provincial spokesperson, was unable to confirm or deny Namusala's arrest, emphasizing that the investigation remains active.

Karoi town council has faced increasing scrutiny due to a spate of corruption cases involving senior officials. Several individuals have already been brought before the courts, with additional cases still pending.

The situation has raised concerns among residents and stakeholders regarding the integrity of the local government and the ongoing efforts to combat corruption within its ranks. As investigations continue, the council remains committed to transparency and accountability, with further updates expected as the case unfolds.

Source - newsday

