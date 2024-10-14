Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

News / National

by Staff reporter

A former police officer, Noel Muzenda (39), has avoided a custodial sentence following his conviction for assaulting his 10-year-old son in Eastview. The incident, which was captured on video by concerned neighbors, led to a public outcry and subsequent legal action.Muzenda appeared before Magistrate Ayanda Dlamini, who sentenced him to 18 months in prison. However, six months of the sentence were suspended for five years, contingent on good behavior. The remaining 12 months will be served through 240 hours of community service at the Mabvuku police station.Charged with the ill-treatment of a minor, Muzenda assaulted his son after the child returned home late from a trip to a nearby tuckshop to buy a packet of spaghetti. The violent incident prompted the government to intervene swiftly, removing the boy and his three siblings from Muzenda's custody to ensure their safety. The children are now in a secure environment where they will receive survivor-centered therapeutic services aimed at restoring their physical and emotional well-being.The assault took place while the boy's mother, Sarah Mafara (36), was attending a church conference in Hwedza. Muzenda, who had previously been attached to the ZRP Mkushi Training Depot, was discharged from the police force in December 2016 after being convicted for causing a road traffic accident while driving without a license.This case has raised concerns about child welfare and the responsibilities of parents, as the community rallies to support the affected children in their recovery.