Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

The Zimbabwean government is embarking on an ambitious project to introduce trams in major cities as a potential long-term solution to chronic traffic congestion. Trams, which are rail cars that operate on tracks within urban streets, are known for their efficiency in public transport systems.In a recent session of the National Assembly, Transport and Infrastructure Development Minister Felix Mhona outlined the government's vision for the tram system, emphasizing its potential to alleviate road congestion. "As the Government and Public Works collaborate with local authorities to enhance urban transport, we have plans to introduce larger buses to meet the needs of the people," Mhona stated. "Our long-term plan is to implement trams, akin to small trains, utilizing existing railway lines to provide transport for residents in areas like Mabvuku, Norton, and Chitungwiza."The initiative aims to encourage commuters to leave their vehicles behind and opt for public transportation, which could significantly ease congestion during peak travel hours. However, Mhona did not provide specific details regarding the feasibility or the implementation process for the tram system in Zimbabwe.Traffic congestion has become a significant issue in urban areas, primarily due to a growing number of vehicles and the deterioration of the railway system caused by years of mismanagement. As a result, road transport has become the dominant mode of travel in the country.In addition to the tram project, the government is also addressing other transportation challenges. Mhona highlighted ongoing infrastructure improvements, including plans for expanded road networks, particularly from Mbudzi, which will feature four lanes and linking roads.He acknowledged the recklessness of some drivers who use oncoming lanes, indicating that the government is exploring various strategies to improve traffic management. The removal of duties on larger buses was also mentioned as a measure to enhance public transport efficiency and reduce the number of smaller vehicles on the roads.With the introduction of trams and enhanced public transport options, the government hopes to create a more organized and effective transportation system that meets the needs of Zimbabweans while reducing the burden of traffic congestion in urban areas.