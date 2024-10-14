Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

News / National

by Staff reporter

Former Vice President Phelekezela Mphoko's son, Siqokoqela, has successfully appealed his conviction and 20-year prison sentence for the rape of his niece. The Bulawayo High Court judges, Bongani Ndlovu and Munamato Mutevedzi, declared the original conviction unsafe, highlighting several concerns regarding the integrity of the prosecution’s case.In their ruling, the judges noted that the complaint was influenced by the child's mother through threats, as well as leading questions posed by social workers involved in the investigation. Additionally, they pointed out significant delays in reporting the alleged crime, which contributed to their decision to overturn the conviction.Despite the successful appeal on the rape charge, the court upheld Mphoko's conviction for escaping lawful custody after he fled from a police station following his initial arrest. For this offense, he received a two-month prison sentence.Mphoko had been out on bail while awaiting the outcome of his appeal. The court's decision to overturn the rape conviction has sparked discussions about the handling of sensitive cases involving minors and the importance of ensuring fair legal processes.The ruling has also reignited public interest in the case, considering the notable background of the Mphoko family in Zimbabwean politics.