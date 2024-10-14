Latest News Editor's Choice


Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

by Staff reporter
The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has confirmed the recovery of a substantial quantity of smuggled goods, including 211 bales of second-hand clothes, 27 bags of groundnuts, and 60 brand-new shovels, at an illegal crossing point known as Monarch in the Penhalonga area of Mutare on October 12, 2024.

The operation was initiated following a tip-off regarding trucks loaded with second-hand bales that had unlawfully crossed into the country. Acting on this information, police laid an ambush in the Penhalonga area, where they successfully intercepted two trucks: a Nissan UD and a Scania.

In a dramatic turn of events, the drivers of the trucks attempted to evade arrest, prompting police to deflate the tyres of both vehicles. The drivers subsequently abandoned the trucks and fled the scene, leaving behind the smuggled goods.

Investigations have revealed that the Scania truck, with registration number AF 2423, belongs to Back Pack Safari in Gweru. The Nissan UD truck, registered as ASH 7305, is linked to J. Mapuvire Private Limited in Chivi. Additionally, a mobile phone recovered from the driver’s cab of the Nissan UD truck is suspected to belong to the driver, identified as Fredrick Cedrick Chemusarera.

The ZRP has reiterated its commitment to combating smuggling activities at all points of entry and exit in the country. They emphasized that criminal syndicates exploiting illegal crossing points to smuggle goods will be dealt with decisively according to Zimbabwean law.

In conjunction with this announcement, the police have appealed for information that may lead to the arrest of Edmore Gopo, a suspect based in Mutare linked to the smuggling activities. The ZRP encourages the public to assist in the fight against smuggling by reporting any suspicious activities.



