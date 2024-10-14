Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

News / National

by Staff reporter

The ongoing feud between former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Happyton Bonyongwe and Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa has escalated, with Bonyongwe launching a scathing attack in his new memoir, One Among Many: My Contribution to the Zimbabwean Story. This latest chapter in their protracted conflict reveals long-held grievances and allegations that have simmered since the November 2017 coup that led to the ousting of former President Robert Mugabe.Bonyongwe's memoir provides insight into the origins of their rivalry, which has previously remained largely undisclosed. He expresses confusion over Mutsvangwa's deep-seated hostility, suggesting that the animosity may stem from their differing roles during the coup. According to Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa viewed him as a significant obstacle to their plans, leading to tensions that would come to define their relationship.During the critical moments of the coup on November 20, 2017, Bonyongwe was reportedly in parliament discussing state diaries with Speaker Jacob Mudenda when Mutsvangwa entered, chose to ignore them, and walked out. Bonyongwe believes that Mutsvangwa misinterpreted this interaction as an attempt to subvert the coup, although he claims they were simply discussing legislative matters.The generals involved in the coup feared that Bonyongwe was aiding Mugabe in organizing a counterattack, a notion he vehemently denies. Amidst the turmoil, Mugabe had asked Bonyongwe to locate the former Air Force commander, Air Marshal Perence Shiri, in Dubai to rally support against the coup. Bonyongwe argues that this was an attempt to restore stability, but ultimately it was unsuccessful.After the coup, tensions intensified as Mutsvangwa publicly accused Bonyongwe and former Zimbabwe Republic Police Commissioner-General Augustine Chihuri of being responsible for human rights violations during the Mugabe era. In a November 2017 press conference, Mutsvangwa stated that accountability was necessary for those who had inflicted violence on the people of Zimbabwe, implicating Bonyongwe in the process.Mutsvangwa's attacks have continued, including during the funeral of late Foreign Affairs Minister Sibusiso Busi Moyo, where he made further allegations against Bonyongwe, accusing him of signing "fatwas" and wielding power over former comrades.In his memoir, Bonyongwe attempts to dissect the root causes of Mutsvangwa's animosity, suggesting that Mutsvangwa blames the CIO for his political failures rather than reflecting on his own shortcomings. He emphasizes that Mugabe had previously favored Mutsvangwa and his group, making it unlikely that any negative reports about him were fabricated.Bonyongwe also addresses allegations regarding the Farmers' World Farm Mechanisation Scheme, which had ties to the CIO. He accuses Mutsvangwa of failing to pay for equipment received, which contributed to the scheme's financial losses. Bonyongwe states that he had not personally benefited from the scheme, while Mutsvangwa had received $67,000 worth of equipment without repaying the debt.Further complicating their relationship, Bonyongwe recalls an incident at Victoria 22 restaurant in Harare in 2015, where a seemingly innocuous greeting between the two men led to Mutsvangwa sending a letter of complaint to President Mnangagwa, alleging that Bonyongwe had acted inappropriately. This incident appeared to deepen the rift, with Mutsvangwa harboring resentment that became evident during the coup.As Bonyongwe's memoir sheds light on this intense rivalry, it also raises questions about the dynamics within Zanu PF and the ongoing struggle for power among its leaders. The public fallout between two prominent figures highlights the complexities of Zimbabwe's political landscape as it continues to grapple with its turbulent past.