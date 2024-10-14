Latest News Editor's Choice


Maid wins house in Econet promotion

by Staff reporter
5 hrs ago
In a remarkable turn of events, Ropafadzo Msipa, a 25-year-old housekeeper employed at a local lodge in Chiredzi, has won a stunning smart house and an Econet Smart House security system through the 2024 Econet Tapinda Sesingenile Promotion. Ropafadzo's victory came after she simply recharged a US$5 airtime voucher, and she now proudly owns a three-bedroom smart house located in Penrose Estate, Nyabhira, approximately 32 kilometers from Harare along Chinhoyi Road.

The newly won home boasts modern features, including solar power and fitted cupboards, making it an ideal living space. In an interview with The Mirror, Ropafadzo expressed her disbelief and joy at the unexpected win. "I am still short of words. I could not believe it when I received a call from an unknown number informing me that I had won a smart house. At first, I thought it was a prank and refused to give the caller my identification details," she recalled.

Ropafadzo shared that it wasn't until she received a second call in September, inviting her to Harare, that she realized the opportunity was genuine. Upon arriving, she was taken to her new house, where she signed the necessary paperwork. "What is left is for me to go and stay at my new house. I am grateful to Econet Zimbabwe for giving back to the community. Just imagine, I recharged with US$5 and I won a house. I had no hopes of becoming a landlord anytime soon," she said.

While efforts to obtain a comment from Econet Wireless were unsuccessful, the telecommunications giant has acknowledged Ropafadzo and other winners on its website. Among the other winners of the promotion are Rebecca Mushuku from Gutu, Memory Chinyama, and Joel Dube, with many others receiving prizes such as solar kits, gas stoves, smartphones, airtime, cash, and branded regalia.

The promotion, which ran from November 2023 to February 2024, has not only provided significant rewards to its participants but has also made a lasting impact on the lives of individuals like Ropafadzo, demonstrating the power of community engagement and corporate responsibility.

Source - The Mirror
More on: #Maid, #House, #Econet

