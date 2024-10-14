Moxon dynasty takes over at Meikles Limited

News / National

by Staff reporter

Meikles Limited has announced the appointment of former chairman John Moxon's son Matthew John Moxon as its acting Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of Malcolm Mycroft from the CEO position. Company secretary Thabani Mpofu confirmed the leadership change in a statement released recently.Effective 2 October 2024, Mycroft stepped down as CEO but will continue to serve as the Managing Director of TM Supermarkets, a subsidiary of Meikles Limited.The Board of Directors appointed Moxon as Acting Chief Executive Officer on 4 October 2024, pending the selection of a substantive CEO. The announcement highlights Moxon's robust academic background and extensive experience in retail and property management.Moxon holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Stellenbosch University and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Cape Town. He recently completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business.His career began at Shoprite Checkers, where he underwent a rigorous Management Training Programme, progressing through various roles in project management and operations within their Buying and Mozambique Divisions.Since joining Meikles Limited in 2017, Moxon has demonstrated strategic leadership and business development skills that have been pivotal in driving growth for the company. Currently, he also serves as the Managing Director of Thomas Meikle Properties (Private) Limited and holds a director position at Tanganda Limited, contributing to the strategic direction of both entities."Matthew's dynamic leadership style, combined with his legal and business expertise, continues to foster growth and innovation within the company," Mpofu stated, underscoring confidence in Moxon's ability to lead Meikles Limited during this transitional period.As the company moves forward, stakeholders will be keenly observing Moxon's leadership and the potential strategic directions he may introduce.