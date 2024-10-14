Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Moxon dynasty takes over at Meikles Limited

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
Meikles Limited has announced the appointment of former chairman John Moxon's son Matthew John Moxon as its acting Chief Executive Officer, following the resignation of Malcolm Mycroft from the CEO position. Company secretary Thabani Mpofu confirmed the leadership change in a statement released recently.

Effective 2 October 2024, Mycroft stepped down as CEO but will continue to serve as the Managing Director of TM Supermarkets, a subsidiary of Meikles Limited.

The Board of Directors appointed Moxon as Acting Chief Executive Officer on 4 October 2024, pending the selection of a substantive CEO. The announcement highlights Moxon's robust academic background and extensive experience in retail and property management.

Moxon holds a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science and History from Stellenbosch University and a Bachelor of Laws from the University of Cape Town. He recently completed his Master of Business Administration (MBA) at the University of Cape Town's Graduate School of Business.

His career began at Shoprite Checkers, where he underwent a rigorous Management Training Programme, progressing through various roles in project management and operations within their Buying and Mozambique Divisions.

Since joining Meikles Limited in 2017, Moxon has demonstrated strategic leadership and business development skills that have been pivotal in driving growth for the company. Currently, he also serves as the Managing Director of Thomas Meikle Properties (Private) Limited and holds a director position at Tanganda Limited, contributing to the strategic direction of both entities.

"Matthew's dynamic leadership style, combined with his legal and business expertise, continues to foster growth and innovation within the company," Mpofu stated, underscoring confidence in Moxon's ability to lead Meikles Limited during this transitional period.

As the company moves forward, stakeholders will be keenly observing Moxon's leadership and the potential strategic directions he may introduce.

Source - pindula

Must Read

CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

7 mins ago | 1 Views

25MW solar plant goes live in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 23 Views

Mnangagwa declares State of Disaster after Mbare market fire

35 mins ago | 31 Views

Dexter Nduna denied bail

1 hr ago | 161 Views

Insecure Zanu PF legislator threatens Villagers

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Zimbabwe's 6 mealie meal brands cleared of cancer-causing herbicide

4 hrs ago | 406 Views

Maid wins house in Econet promotion

4 hrs ago | 972 Views

WATCH: Land Rover owners unite for charity drive from Harare to Shamva

5 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

5 hrs ago | 1620 Views

Michael Nees revives Warriors

5 hrs ago | 532 Views

Zanu-PF MP lives luxury lifestyle, fails to pay debts

5 hrs ago | 1263 Views

Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

5 hrs ago | 433 Views

Chibaya denied bail in violence incitement case

6 hrs ago | 123 Views

Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

6 hrs ago | 447 Views

Wadyajena has the last laugh

6 hrs ago | 439 Views

ZiG struggles persist

6 hrs ago | 787 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

6 hrs ago | 148 Views

Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

6 hrs ago | 179 Views

Acting town secretary arrested

6 hrs ago | 265 Views

Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

6 hrs ago | 85 Views

Condoms, whiskey at Pumula South Vuzu party, 38 children arrested

6 hrs ago | 558 Views

Fake estate agent up for US$180 000 fraud

6 hrs ago | 273 Views

Bulawayo to shut down water supply for maintenance work

6 hrs ago | 89 Views

Zimbabwe govt says 'no shortages of basic commodities'

6 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zifa appointments of Southern Region representatives raises questions

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Mnangagwa govt postpones Gwayi Tshangani dam completion date

6 hrs ago | 295 Views

Man kills father over witchcraft allegations

6 hrs ago | 108 Views

Isolated thundershowers expected in some areas

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

Global cement maker now in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 180 Views

Cancer leading cause of death in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 78 Views

Musona inspires Warriors to back-to-back victory over Namibia

6 hrs ago | 139 Views

Bulawayo Female Councillors Hailed for Cleanliness

7 hrs ago | 164 Views

MRP Announces National Women's League Executive

7 hrs ago | 155 Views

Police Boss Urges Commanders to Fight Corruption Within the Service

7 hrs ago | 177 Views

Mahatshula Library and Hall Projects Lack Progress

7 hrs ago | 57 Views

Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

14 Oct 2024 at 13:23hrs | 1903 Views

Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement

14 Oct 2024 at 11:50hrs | 945 Views

Ngarivhume to appear in High Court for bail appeal hearing

14 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 520 Views

Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

14 Oct 2024 at 10:30hrs | 2505 Views

African Sun terminates hotel sale agreements with TD hotels

14 Oct 2024 at 10:22hrs | 1264 Views

Zimbabwe's CVR expands plastic driver's license rollout

14 Oct 2024 at 09:57hrs | 20036 Views

Bishop Mika Mutungamidzwa dies at 102

14 Oct 2024 at 09:28hrs | 1703 Views

Matebeleland South tops in diaspora remittances

14 Oct 2024 at 08:52hrs | 679 Views

Mudenda wins prestigious UN fellowship

14 Oct 2024 at 08:47hrs | 611 Views

NPA bid to cover up for Ramaphosa facing resistance

14 Oct 2024 at 08:29hrs | 501 Views

Leadership legality concerns arise after war vets' congress

14 Oct 2024 at 08:22hrs | 777 Views

Zanu-PF supporters vote in Mozambique's general elections?

14 Oct 2024 at 08:20hrs | 837 Views

Strive Masiyiwa among Top 10 richest black people in the world

14 Oct 2024 at 08:18hrs | 808 Views

Zimbabwe teachers vow to fight on after High Court setback

14 Oct 2024 at 08:17hrs | 346 Views