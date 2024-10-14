Insecure Zanu PF legislator threatens Villagers

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Controversial legislator for Buhera Central Constituency Samson Matema (ZANU PF) is reportedly on a witch hunting expedition for people who did support him during last year primary elections and has reached out to the dreaded President's office to help him silence his alleged enemies, this publication has learnt.The insecure Matema, reportedly lodged a report with the Buhera District President Office which saw a number of his perceived "enemies" being summoned.One of them who spoke to this publication on condition of anonymity for fear of victimisation confirmed."Yes, it is true that I was called by intelligence operatives at their Buhera District Office. The motive was not very clear but they just warned and instructed me to work with the legislator or risk unspecified action. The truth of the matter is that the vindictive Matema wants to see me suffer for supporting Nyashanu during primary elections last year, " he said.Matema, won in the party's primary elections against his predecessor Matthew Nyashanu a development finance economist who is also a central committe member for Buhera Central Constituency.One senior Zanu PF Buhera District leader who also spoke on condition that his identity won't be disclosed hinted on Matema's desperation and insecurity."Having won the primary elections at the back of opposition supporters who were incorporated into the party cells, Matema is now feeling the heat from genuine party supporters. The majority of Zanu PF members did not vote for him and were aligned to Nyashanu, so he is now targeting individuals that is just a sign of his insecurity and desperation. Using the President's office to gag murmurs of disgruntlement in his Constituency does not help, if anything this will further antagonize and backfire spectacularly. The comrade needs to wake up to reality and his intransigence will not help," he said.Efforts to get comments from Matema were fruitless as his mobile phone was not reachable until the time of going to print.Matema, who is reportedly at loggerheads with the majority of party leadership at both district and provincial level allegedly won the primary election against Nyashanu largely because of opposition voters who were written in the party cells.