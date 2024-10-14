Dexter Nduna denied bail

News / National

by Staff reporter

Dexter Taona Nduna (53), a former Zanu-PF Member of Parliament, has been denied bail by the Chegutu Magistrates' Court in a fraud case. Nduna is facing allegations of misrepresentation involving the collection of parking fees.According to court documents, the incident occurred earlier this month when Nduna allegedly misrepresented himself to two motorists, claiming that he was collecting parking fees on behalf of the Chegutu Municipality. The motorists, realizing the potential fraud, reported the matter to the police, leading to Nduna's subsequent arrest.The court denied Nduna's request for bail, with the magistrate expressing concerns over the seriousness of the charges. Nduna will remain in custody until his next court appearance, scheduled for October 29, 2024.Nduna, a prominent political figure and former Chegutu West MP, has not yet responded to the allegations. The case has drawn significant public attention, particularly in light of his influential position within the Zanu-PF party.