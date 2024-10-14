25MW solar plant goes live in Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Centragrid's solar power plant in Nyabira has completed its expansion and has officially begun commercial production. The plant, one of Zimbabwe's pioneering independent power producers (IPPs), has seen a significant increase in its generation capacity from an initial 2.5MW to 25MW following the extension.The project is fully funded by domestic capital, with key investors including Old Mutual Zimbabwe, the National Social Security Authority (NSSA), and various pension funds. This expansion marks a major milestone in Zimbabwe's efforts to address its energy shortages through renewable energy projects.Centragrid founder Victor Utedzi expressed pride in the project, highlighting the importance of local investment in driving Africa's energy future. “This flagship project stands as a testament to what can be accomplished by local investors in Africa in the pursuit of alleviating energy shortages,” Utedzi said.The Nyabira solar plant was one of the first IPPs to connect to Zimbabwe's national grid, and this expansion further cements its role as a key player in the country's renewable energy landscape. The increased capacity will contribute to the national grid, offering much-needed relief to Zimbabwe's energy supply challenges.The success of this project is seen as a model for other renewable energy initiatives across the country, with hopes that more locally funded projects will follow suit to reduce dependency on external capital and improve energy security.