CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

TRAINING INTAKEApprenticeship Intake JobsCMED Private Limited Expires 25 Oct 2024 Harare Full-TimeJob DescriptionApplications are invited for the Apprenticeship Training Programme with CMED (Private) Limited in the following four (4) trades commencing January 2025.1. Motor Mechanics x 16 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Bindura, Marondera, Gweru, Mutare, V.I.P-Harare, Chinhoyi2. Panel Beaters x 5 Harare, Bulawayo, Bindura, Mutare & Gweru3. Auto Electrics x 9 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Marondera, Gweru, V.I.P – Harare4. Diesel Plant Fitters x 4 Harare and MutareDuties and ResponsibilitiesApplications are invited for Apprenticeship Training Programme with CMED (Private) Limited in the following four (4) trades commencing January 2025.Qualifications and ExperienceThe required candidates should have the following qualifications:(i) A minimum of (5) "O" Level passes at grade B or better including English Language, Mathematics and Science not more than two (2) sittings.(ii) "A" Levels are an added advantage.(iii) A Driver's Licence or a Learners Licence.(iv) Clearance Letter from the Registrar of Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower.(v) Be aged between 18 and 25 years by January 2025How to ApplyInterested candidates should submit applications together with certified copies of a Clearance Letter from Apprenticeship Board, Birth Certificate and Educational Certificates to any of the nearest addresses given below or alternatively email to the addresses indicated below for respective Provinces.Certificate and Educational Certificates to any of the nearest addresses given below or alternatively email to the addresses indicated below for respective Provinces.The V.I.P ManagerCMED Private LimitedCnr. H. Chitepo/R. TangwenaHARAREruserem@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private LimitedCnr R. Tangwena/Coventry RoadHARAREnyakurukwab@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private Limited19 Iron Bridge, BelmontBULAWAYOsamib@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private Limited25 Bvumba RoadMUTAREmashezham@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private Limited90-91 ManchesterCHINHOYImushayabasac@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private Limited762-3 HIS Bristol RoadGWERUmaziririv@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private Limited704 Timberland RoadMASVINGOfuwayip@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private Limited889 Trojan RoadBINDURAkubikum@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private Limited1418 Longlands RoadMARONDERAmakumbej@cmed.co.zwThe Regional ManagerCMED Private Limited369 Enterprise Crescent RdGWANDAgumedep@cmed.co.zw