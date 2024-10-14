CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

Latest News Editor's Choice


TRAINING INTAKE
Apprenticeship Intake Jobs

CMED Private Limited  Expires 25 Oct 2024  Harare Full-Time
Job Description
Applications are invited for the Apprenticeship Training Programme with CMED (Private) Limited in the following four (4) trades commencing January 2025.

1. Motor Mechanics x 16 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Bindura, Marondera, Gweru, Mutare, V.I.P-Harare, Chinhoyi
2. Panel Beaters x 5 Harare, Bulawayo, Bindura, Mutare & Gweru
3. Auto Electrics x 9 Harare, Gwanda, Bulawayo, Masvingo, Marondera, Gweru, V.I.P – Harare
4. Diesel Plant Fitters x 4 Harare and Mutare

Duties and Responsibilities
Applications are invited for Apprenticeship Training Programme with CMED (Private) Limited in the following four (4) trades commencing January 2025.

Qualifications and Experience
The required candidates should have the following qualifications:
(i) A minimum of (5) "O" Level passes at grade B or better including English Language, Mathematics and Science not more than two (2) sittings.
(ii) "A" Levels are an added advantage.
(iii) A Driver's Licence or a Learners Licence.
(iv) Clearance Letter from the Registrar of Apprenticeship and Skilled Manpower.
(v) Be aged between 18 and 25 years by January 2025

How to Apply
Interested candidates should submit applications together with certified copies of a Clearance Letter from Apprenticeship Board, Birth Certificate and Educational Certificates to any of the nearest addresses given below or alternatively email to the addresses indicated below for respective Provinces.

The V.I.P Manager
CMED Private Limited
Cnr. H. Chitepo/R. Tangwena
HARARE
ruserem@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
Cnr R. Tangwena/Coventry Road
HARARE
nyakurukwab@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
19 Iron Bridge, Belmont
BULAWAYO
samib@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
25 Bvumba Road
MUTARE
mashezham@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
90-91 Manchester
CHINHOYI
mushayabasac@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
762-3 HIS Bristol Road
GWERU
maziririv@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
704 Timberland Road
MASVINGO
fuwayip@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
889 Trojan Road
BINDURA
kubikum@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
1418 Longlands Road
MARONDERA
makumbej@cmed.co.zw

The Regional Manager
CMED Private Limited
369 Enterprise Crescent Rd
GWANDA
gumedep@cmed.co.zw


Source - online

