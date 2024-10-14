CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

Latest News Editor's Choice


by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Flying Squad arrests suspect in stolen vehicle on N1 to Zimbabwe
A 54-year-old suspect has been arrested by the Flying Squad team from both Waterberg and Capricorn districts for possession of a suspected hijacked vehicle. The arrest took place on Sunday, October 13, 2024, along the N1 North highway between Kranskop and Nyl plazas.

According to available information, police officers were conducting routine patrols when they spotted a suspicious white Toyota Fortuner. Acting swiftly, the officers approached the vehicle, which was being driven by a man traveling alone.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the vehicle had been reported stolen in Garsfontein, Gauteng Province, earlier in October 2024. Authorities suspect that the vehicle was intended to be smuggled across the Beit Bridge Border into Zimbabwe.

The suspect was immediately taken into custody at the scene. The Provincial Commissioner of Police in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, praised the officers involved for their prompt action, which led to the swift recovery of the stolen vehicle.

"The successful arrest and recovery of the vehicle is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our law enforcement teams," said General Hadebe.

The suspect is expected to appear before the Mokopane Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, October 15, 2024, while further police investigations continue into the hijacking and smuggling operation.

