Zim Vet targets 100k semen to boost national herd

by Gideon Madzikatidze

In their efforts to increase national herd and improve genetics of local populations (cattle) through breeding, Zimbabwe Directorate of Veterinary Services' 2024 to 2025 upcoming bulling season is targeting to produce over 100 000 cattle semen straws by December this year.In a statement released by Dr Pious Makaya ( Chief Director for the Directorate of Veterinary Services), the Directorate also announced that; with the approaching summer season, the major animal health challenge is the increase in outbreaks of vector-borne diseases, with tick-borne infections topping the list."The upcoming bulling season in Zimbabwe spans from November 2024 to April 2025. This is therefore the optimum period for cattle breeding activities, to increase the national herd as well as improving the genetics of the local cattle populations," Makaya said."In this regard, DVS will be producing cattle semen straws for artificial insemination at its Mazowe Bull Centre. For the 2024/2025 breeding season, DVS is targeting to produce a total of 100 000 cattle semen straws of various cattle breeds by December 2024," Makaya added.In recent years, tick-borne diseases have accounted for more than sixty (60) percent of annual livestock mortalities, with January Disease accounting for more than 75% of these mortalities."The other three major tick-borne diseases causing animal deaths are Gall Sickness, Redwater and Heartwater. It is therefore imperative that DVS formulates various control strategies to address tick-borne diseases to reduce their impact on animal health and production," Makaya said.In order to effectively control ticks and tick-borne diseases (TBDs) they transmit, the Directorate of Veterinary Services has adopted the Integrated Tick and Tick-Borne Disease Control Strategy (ITTBDCS) including strategic dipping, use of tick-borne disease (TBD) vaccines.In this regard, DVS announced that it has stocked adequate dipping chemicals for the entire country to ensure weekly dipping during the summer season."The DVS has also adequate stocks of tick grease, for distribution to cattle farmers under the Presidential Blitz Tick Grease Program, to complement cattle dipping targeting one million households in the upcoming summer season," Makaya announced."The Directorate will also be carrying out an Accelerated Dip Tank by Rehabilitation Program before the rainy season, to revamp the country’s dipping infrastructure," added Makaya.This year, a total of 5000 dip tanks have been earmarked for rehabilitation with 396 having been completed.Meanwhile, the Directorate of Veterinary Services (DVS) is producing three tick-borne disease vaccines, namely BOLVAC (January Disease), Gall Sickness and Redwater.These vaccines are being used to vaccinate cattle under the Integrated Tick and Tick-Borne Disease Strategy and for the 2024/2025 summer season, DVS is targeting more than 350 000 doses of January Disease vaccine (BOLVAC), 100 000 doses each of the Redwater and Gall Sickness vaccines.Vaccination is the primary method of prevention and control for a number of infectious viral and bacterial animal diseases of economic and zoonotic importance across the globe.In Zimbabwe, DVS implements vaccination programs for Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD) and Anthrax in cattle, as well as Newcastle Disease in poultry.It is in this regard that the Directorate is targeting to vaccinate a total of one million cattle against FMD and another 1 million against Anthrax, and 13 million birds (poultry) against New Castle Disease in the year 2024 and these vaccinations will offer adequate protection for the vaccinated cattle and poultry during the 2024/2025 summer season.The DVS announced that it will also be conducting intensive farmer awareness campaigns to promote best practices and optimise production and productivity.