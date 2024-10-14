Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa's adviser says ZiG is 'doomed', warns RBZ Governor

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Local economist and adviser to President Emmerson Mnangagwa, Eddie Cross, has issued a stark warning to Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Governor John Mushayavanhu, cautioning that the country's new Zimbabwe Gold currency (ZiG) is on a perilous path. In an open letter, Cross expressed deep concerns about the currency's viability, urging the central bank to change course before the ZiG collapses.

"I have a deep respect for the intellectual and institutional capacity of our Reserve Bank," wrote Cross, acknowledging the expertise of Mushayavanhu and his team. However, Cross disagreed with the governor's confidence in the ZiG, warning that if the RBZ continues with its current policies, the currency will fail "more quickly than you think."

The crux of Cross's argument lies in the RBZ's method of compensating exporters. He explained that since April 2024, mining companies have been receiving Zimbabwe Gold-denominated Treasury Bills (TBs) with a 6% interest rate in exchange for 25% of their export earnings. Cross revealed that this forced liquidation into the local currency, which involves about US$250 million a month, has already resulted in a substantial devaluation of the Treasury Bills.

"That week, the governor had devalued those TBs by 84% – wiping out ZIG 14 billion with the stroke of a pen," Cross noted, calling it a "gross deduction" from exporters' earnings, while benefiting the government by providing them access to undervalued funds.

Cross criticized the government for actions that contradict the stated goal of "dedollarisation," such as raising civil servants' hard currency allowances while depreciating the local currency. He pointed out that forcing exporters to accept devalued Treasury Bills instead of real value currency undermines the economy.

"The word on the street is that [ZiG] is worthless. Can we really disagree?" Cross asked rhetorically, reminding readers of Zimbabwe's economic turmoil in 2008 when the hyperinflation era rendered the local currency worthless.

In a biting critique, Cross rejected the notion that the ZiG is a gold-backed currency, calling such claims "nonsense." He argued that the only true test of a currency is its "convertibility on demand," stressing that if the ZiG cannot be freely exchanged for a stable currency, it will inevitably fail.

Cross also criticized the RBZ's policy of restricting the circulation of the ZiG by increasing reserve requirements for banks, which, he said, has driven down confidence in the currency.

To avoid another collapse, Cross recommended a radical shift in policy: allowing exporters to sell their hard currency on the interbank market at a fair exchange rate, enabling the RBZ to build reserves and restore the value of the ZiG. He suggested that the government should stop siphoning hard currency from the private sector and instead purchase it at market rates.

"If we cannot introduce all the measures required to achieve this... then increase the liquidation threshold until the currency stabilises," Cross advised, proposing a return to a stable exchange rate of 12 to 1 against the US dollar.

In his closing remarks, Cross offered a solution that would involve converting the national budget to the local currency and making all taxes payable in ZiG. This, he believes, could help dedollarise the economy over time and restore confidence in the local currency.

"Sorry to be so blunt, John, but it is the only way to go forward," Cross concluded, calling for immediate action to prevent a repeat of Zimbabwe's past monetary disasters.

Source - online
More on: #Cross, #ZiG, #Doomed

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Frederick Shava demoted in Cabinet reshuffle?

60 mins ago | 367 Views

Man rapes lover's mother

1 hr ago | 143 Views

The Chinese-owned Dinson invests over US$2 billion in Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 75 Views

Zimbabwe investigative journalist released without charge

1 hr ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans demand halt on land sales

1 hr ago | 173 Views

Mathibela's war vets reject rival congress as invalid

1 hr ago | 98 Views

BBC to axe iconic investigative show HardTalk

2 hrs ago | 115 Views

Zim Vet targets 100k semen to boost national herd

2 hrs ago | 31 Views

Flying Squad arrests suspect in stolen vehicle on N1 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

5 hrs ago | 357 Views

25MW solar plant goes live in Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 2159 Views

Mnangagwa declares State of Disaster after Mbare market fire

6 hrs ago | 497 Views

Dexter Nduna denied bail

6 hrs ago | 888 Views

Insecure Zanu PF legislator threatens Villagers

6 hrs ago | 506 Views

Moxon dynasty takes over at Meikles Limited

9 hrs ago | 1545 Views

Zimbabwe's 6 mealie meal brands cleared of cancer-causing herbicide

9 hrs ago | 1408 Views

Maid wins house in Econet promotion

9 hrs ago | 3296 Views

WATCH: Land Rover owners unite for charity drive from Harare to Shamva

10 hrs ago | 629 Views

Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

10 hrs ago | 2250 Views

Michael Nees revives Warriors

10 hrs ago | 1179 Views

Zanu-PF MP lives luxury lifestyle, fails to pay debts

10 hrs ago | 1871 Views

Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

11 hrs ago | 558 Views

Chibaya denied bail in violence incitement case

11 hrs ago | 156 Views

Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

11 hrs ago | 606 Views

Wadyajena has the last laugh

11 hrs ago | 682 Views

ZiG struggles persist

11 hrs ago | 1255 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

11 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

11 hrs ago | 215 Views

Acting town secretary arrested

11 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

11 hrs ago | 100 Views

Condoms, whiskey at Pumula South Vuzu party, 38 children arrested

11 hrs ago | 693 Views

Fake estate agent up for US$180 000 fraud

11 hrs ago | 418 Views

Bulawayo to shut down water supply for maintenance work

11 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe govt says 'no shortages of basic commodities'

11 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zifa appointments of Southern Region representatives raises questions

11 hrs ago | 98 Views

Mnangagwa govt postpones Gwayi Tshangani dam completion date

11 hrs ago | 623 Views

Man kills father over witchcraft allegations

11 hrs ago | 142 Views

Isolated thundershowers expected in some areas

11 hrs ago | 631 Views

Global cement maker now in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 269 Views

Cancer leading cause of death in Zimbabwe

11 hrs ago | 92 Views

Musona inspires Warriors to back-to-back victory over Namibia

11 hrs ago | 173 Views

Bulawayo Female Councillors Hailed for Cleanliness

12 hrs ago | 187 Views

MRP Announces National Women's League Executive

12 hrs ago | 224 Views

Police Boss Urges Commanders to Fight Corruption Within the Service

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Mahatshula Library and Hall Projects Lack Progress

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

14 Oct 2024 at 13:23hrs | 1972 Views

Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement

14 Oct 2024 at 11:50hrs | 961 Views

Ngarivhume to appear in High Court for bail appeal hearing

14 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 533 Views

Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

14 Oct 2024 at 10:30hrs | 2542 Views