Mathibela's war vets reject rival congress as invalid

A faction leader of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA), Andreas Ethan Mathibela, has denounced the recent congress held by Christopher Mutsvangwa's faction in Gweru on October 12 calling it a "nullity" and divisive.Mathibela accused Mutsvangwa's faction of violating a court order that mandated all war veterans' factions to sit down and collectively decide on the timing of an elective congress.Speaking during a press conference at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Tuesday, Mathibela criticised the congress as a scheme orchestrated by a select group of Zanu-PF loyalists, alleging that the event failed to represent the majority of Zimbabwe's war veterans."The Mutsvangwa faction went ahead and conducted a so-called elective congress, which, in my view, was hastily arranged. Almost 100 percent of those present were Zanu-PF War Veterans League members," Mathibela said."They chose what I would call a puppet executive, obviously against a court order. To me, this congress is a nullity."Mathibela revealed that the court had previously halted the congress following an application by Moffat Marashwa to prevent Zanu-PF officials from calling for an elective congress in July 2024 ruling that only the ZNLWVA leadership could organise such an event.However, despite the ruling, Mutsvangwa proceeded with the congress in Gweru, resulting in his humiliating defeat, receiving only 11 votes.Cephas Ncube from Bulawayo was elected chairman with 294 votes, followed by Albert Ncube of Matabeleland North with 90 votes, while Zimbabwe's Ambassador to Mozambique, Victor Matemadanda, came third with 75 votes.Mathibela stated his faction, representing over 75 percent of Zimbabwe's war veterans, firmly rejects any attempt to divide the war veterans through what he referred to as "puppet splinter" organisations."There is a court order that prevents splinter groups from usurping the authority of the ZNLWVA as a whole. Our organisation, ZNLWVA, is a national organisation that represents over 75 percent of existing war veterans. We exist by reason of a constitutional provision of the Constitution of Zimbabwe," he said.In addition, Mathibela reiterated the court's ruling that instructed all factions to meet before October 21, 2024, to discuss a roadmap for the next elective congress."We always reiterate our issues pertaining to the three factions before the Zimbabwean courts in Chinhoyi, the learned judge alluded to our squabbling and said it's not worth it and advised us to sit on the table. My so-called faction welcomed that order because it was an order," said the war vets leader."We were given that before the 21st of this month (October) we should have sat down and reasoned around the best ways we can work together and I can only speak on behalf of my faction. We have already sat down and we have reasoned that we are willing to go for the congress. This is the reason in the interest of unity it is not the first time."Mathibela expressed disappointment that the Mutsvangwa faction did not attend a government-facilitated meeting, showing a disregard for both the government's authority and the court order."Minister of Veterans – Monica Mavhunga, and Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare – July Moyo, represented by Lovemore Matuke, invited us for the same reason, to sit and find a day to do the congress because we represented the same constituency," Mathibela said."Guess what, the Mutsvangwa faction didn't even attend, they undermined the authority of the government. Midway, the Marashwa faction walked away, also openly disrespecting the authority of the government."Mathibela added his team remained in the meeting and proposed to rerun the elective congress because they wanted to unite veterans and "not remain in these factious deployments."He added he knew a lot of people wanted him to condemn Mutsvangwa, Mahiya, Matematanda and lately Ncube but noted it was more important to address the elephant in the room."Through their weaknesses, they have decided to abandon all of us and focus on gratifying themselves, pretending that they are more loyal to the ruling party and the reason is because they are political appointees and they will always want to please their appointer," Mathibela said, accusing the Mutsvangwa faction of prioritising personal gains over the interests of war veterans."Hence they find themselves being the gatekeepers to keep the rest of veterans out of the gravy train. I'm not talking this out of my own mind. This has been after we had all the interfaces with a multitude of war veterans."The ZNLWVA leader expressed hope that the factions would eventually come together for an elective congress that represents all war veterans, emphasising the need for unity in pressing for the US$2 000 compensation legally due to war veterans and other key issues affecting their welfare.Mathibela also called for dialogue, urging his counterparts in the other factions to sit down and work towards a unified congress."I hope when we present to the learned judge, our appeal first is to have the elective congress that will cater for all of us and may the best person win because it is how you interface with your potential elector, which would bring you to a specific position," Mathibela said."We are going to reach out to our colleagues through their respective lawyers and sit around the table. We are going to see if they are going to take what we propose ourselves. I only hope they say 'yes we are going for the elective congress.'"