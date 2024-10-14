Zimbabwe war veterans demand halt on land sales

News / National

by Staff reporter

A faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association (ZNLWVA) has strongly opposed the government's recent decision to allow beneficiaries of the land reform program to sell or transfer their farms, warning that such actions disregard the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle and favour only a privileged few.Speaking at a press conference at the Bulawayo Media Centre on Tuesday, ZNLWVA Chairperson Andreas Ethan Mathibela criticised the government for making this decision without consulting the public through a referendum. He believes the move will benefit elites while sidelining ordinary Zimbabweans."I can guarantee you, the minute that pronouncement was made, the entire nation, war veterans included, were taken aback. Society is saying, ‘You people didn't go to war just to acquire land and then sell it,'" Mathibela stated.He questioned the logic behind the policy, expressing concern for future generations. "Who are we selling it to? What will happen to our future generation when we sell the land that many lives were lost fighting for? I hope society misunderstood what the government said, but it was live on television when they made the announcement."Mathibela noted that Zimbabwe's land is finite, stating, "The land will not expand beyond the borders of Mozambique, Zambia, Namibia, Botswana, and South Africa. That means once you sell the land, only a few people will hold onto it."He voiced concerns that the policy would primarily benefit a small, privileged group, leaving many, including war veterans, without land. "I can speak on behalf of war veterans—about 75 to 80 percent have not been allocated land, the very land they fought for, including myself. I don't even have a piece of land. So, the question is, who owns the land right now?" he asked.Mathibela further argued that allowing the sale of land would hurt Zimbabwe's agricultural potential, as land intended for farming could be repurposed for private development. "When you sell land, the buyer is not obligated to engage in agriculture. Some just subdivide it for housing. Land that was meant for farming is being privatized. People get title deeds and can do whatever they want," he explained.He also criticised the government's focus on compensating white former landowners over providing land to Zimbabweans. "There is a $3.5 billion compensation bill for former white farmers, yet many of us who fought for this land remain without it. Does that make sense? Personally, it does not," he remarked.Reflecting on the sacrifices made during the liberation struggle, Mathibela called for a national consultation, urging the government to involve all Zimbabweans in decisions about land ownership. "We must be careful and respect our citizens by consulting them. If we all agree to sell the land, then it's on all of us, but that decision cannot come from a few individuals," he insisted.Mathibela also compared Zimbabwe's land struggles to international conflicts. "Look at Palestine and Israel—they are fighting for their ancestral land, even if it's a desert. We must fight for our fertile land."He concluded by declaring the war veterans' firm stance against the sale of land. "We declare that land must not be sold to anyone, black or white. The land is God-given and must be utilised by all Zimbabweans, including veterans. We do not support this initiative," he affirmed."As a constituency, we also line up to apply for land to be productive. What we are against is selling land. If the land I fought for is sold and I can't access it, that means you and I are going to have a problem," Mathibela warned.