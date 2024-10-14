Zimbabwe investigative journalist released without charge

News / National

by Staff reporter

Prominent investigative journalist and director of the Information for Development Trust (IDT), Tawanda Majoni, was released without charge on Tuesday after being summoned by police over his work. Majoni, who is also a columnist for The Standard, was called to Harare Central Police Station by the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Law and Order section on Monday.In a statement, IDT confirmed that the police had not laid any charges against Majoni but had sought clarification on an X (formerly Twitter) post made by IDT on May 3, 2024, during the World Press Freedom Day commemorations held in Bulawayo."The senior detectives asked Majoni to explain whether or not he had made utterances that incited Zimbabweans to revolt against the current government," IDT said in its statement.Majoni reportedly denied any allegations of incitement, stating that he has never encouraged civil disobedience or rebellion against the government. "He also pointed out that he was apolitical and, as a journalist, could not engage in civil activism or disobedience," the statement added.According to IDT, Majoni was asked to summarise his response in a written statement before being released without further action.While IDT expressed appreciation for the professionalism exhibited by the senior detectives, the organisation voiced concerns about potential external influences trying to pressure law enforcement into targeting journalists."While IDT is heartened and encouraged by the professionalism displayed by the senior detectives, we are disturbed by what seems to be a prolonged attempt by some people to try and influence our security forces to persecute bona fide investigative journalists like Majoni," the organisation said.IDT noted an unusual detail in the complaint shared with the police, pointing out that it included a printout of an old internet-based image of Majoni with Chinese writing, raising further suspicion about the motivations behind the police's interest.The incident has drawn attention to the challenges faced by investigative journalists in Zimbabwe and the importance of upholding press freedom, especially in the face of such inquiries.