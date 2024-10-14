Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

The Chinese-owned Dinson invests over US$2 billion in Zimbabwe

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
The Chinese-owned Dinson Iron and Steel Company (Disco), the anchor industry for the Manhize Industrial Park near Mvuma in Zimbabwe's Midlands province, has invested more than US$2 billion in the country, aiming to unlock its economic potential. This was revealed by Dinson Group Project Director Wilfred Motsi during the Mine Entra 2024 event in Bulawayo last week, where he presented a paper on the economic potential of integrated steel sector beneficiation and value-addition.

Dinson, a subsidiary of Tsingshan Group—a Fortune Global 500 company and the world's largest producer of stainless steel—is spearheading efforts to develop Zimbabwe's steel industry. "Tsingshan Group controls the complete production chain, including nickel-chromium alloy smelting, battery material production, battery cell manufacturing, and supply of energy storage systems to global markets," Motsi stated.

Motsi highlighted that Dinson employs more than 185,000 people globally, and its operations in Zimbabwe are strategically located at the heart of southern Africa, benefiting from a highly skilled and trainable workforce. He added that Dinson's plant is expected to become the largest steel plant in Africa and will employ 95% Zimbabweans, with 90% of the workforce coming from local communities.

The first phase of the plant's operations will have an annual production capacity of around 600,000 tonnes, supplying a wide range of steel products, including rolled wire, R-bar coiled, hot-rolled round bars, and steel bars. Motsi noted that the company expects a significant customer base outside Zimbabwe and promises to deliver various steel standards and non-standard specifications at competitive prices, with a focus on reliable service.

Dinson is also laying the foundation for sustainable industrial growth, with electricity supply (captive power) in place, available water resources, and land. The company has begun constructing roads, with rail infrastructure in the planning stages, and is working towards obtaining Special Economic Zone Status to further enhance the ease of doing business.

In addition to job creation and industrial growth, Motsi explained that Dinson aims to increase revenue through higher-value exports, improve the country's trade balance, and contribute to import substitution to attract more foreign direct investment.

However, Motsi acknowledged several challenges facing the project, including the availability of quality raw materials, high energy costs, technological advancements, market fluctuations, and environmental regulations. Despite these hurdles, the company remains committed to driving industrial transformation in Zimbabwe.

The Dinson steel project marks a significant milestone in Zimbabwe's efforts to revive its steel industry and attract foreign investment, with the potential to become a key player in the African and global steel markets.

Source - newsday
More on: #Dinson, #Manhize, #Invest

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Frederick Shava demoted in Cabinet reshuffle?

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Man rapes lover's mother

2 hrs ago | 210 Views

Zimbabwe investigative journalist released without charge

2 hrs ago | 129 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans demand halt on land sales

2 hrs ago | 252 Views

Mathibela's war vets reject rival congress as invalid

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

BBC to axe iconic investigative show HardTalk

2 hrs ago | 159 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says ZiG is 'doomed', warns RBZ Governor

2 hrs ago | 382 Views

Zim Vet targets 100k semen to boost national herd

2 hrs ago | 38 Views

Flying Squad arrests suspect in stolen vehicle on N1 to Zimbabwe

5 hrs ago | 454 Views

CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

6 hrs ago | 370 Views

25MW solar plant goes live in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 2271 Views

Mnangagwa declares State of Disaster after Mbare market fire

6 hrs ago | 510 Views

Dexter Nduna denied bail

7 hrs ago | 900 Views

Insecure Zanu PF legislator threatens Villagers

7 hrs ago | 516 Views

Moxon dynasty takes over at Meikles Limited

10 hrs ago | 1578 Views

Zimbabwe's 6 mealie meal brands cleared of cancer-causing herbicide

10 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Maid wins house in Econet promotion

10 hrs ago | 3489 Views

WATCH: Land Rover owners unite for charity drive from Harare to Shamva

10 hrs ago | 639 Views

Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

11 hrs ago | 2282 Views

Michael Nees revives Warriors

11 hrs ago | 1251 Views

Zanu-PF MP lives luxury lifestyle, fails to pay debts

11 hrs ago | 1898 Views

Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

11 hrs ago | 565 Views

Chibaya denied bail in violence incitement case

11 hrs ago | 157 Views

Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

11 hrs ago | 616 Views

Wadyajena has the last laugh

12 hrs ago | 692 Views

ZiG struggles persist

12 hrs ago | 1289 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

12 hrs ago | 186 Views

Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

12 hrs ago | 216 Views

Acting town secretary arrested

12 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

12 hrs ago | 100 Views

Condoms, whiskey at Pumula South Vuzu party, 38 children arrested

12 hrs ago | 702 Views

Fake estate agent up for US$180 000 fraud

12 hrs ago | 438 Views

Bulawayo to shut down water supply for maintenance work

12 hrs ago | 102 Views

Zimbabwe govt says 'no shortages of basic commodities'

12 hrs ago | 105 Views

Zifa appointments of Southern Region representatives raises questions

12 hrs ago | 99 Views

Mnangagwa govt postpones Gwayi Tshangani dam completion date

12 hrs ago | 636 Views

Man kills father over witchcraft allegations

12 hrs ago | 143 Views

Isolated thundershowers expected in some areas

12 hrs ago | 653 Views

Global cement maker now in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 272 Views

Cancer leading cause of death in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 94 Views

Musona inspires Warriors to back-to-back victory over Namibia

12 hrs ago | 176 Views

Bulawayo Female Councillors Hailed for Cleanliness

13 hrs ago | 189 Views

MRP Announces National Women's League Executive

13 hrs ago | 229 Views

Police Boss Urges Commanders to Fight Corruption Within the Service

13 hrs ago | 231 Views

Mahatshula Library and Hall Projects Lack Progress

13 hrs ago | 59 Views

Fikile Mbalula killing Chris Hani again

14 Oct 2024 at 13:23hrs | 1976 Views

Ibbo Mandaza appointed acting SG of Global Pan-African Movement

14 Oct 2024 at 11:50hrs | 962 Views

Ngarivhume to appear in High Court for bail appeal hearing

14 Oct 2024 at 11:46hrs | 533 Views

Dexter Nduna remanded in custody

14 Oct 2024 at 10:30hrs | 2547 Views