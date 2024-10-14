Man rapes lover's mother

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 39-year-old man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison after being found guilty of raping his girlfriend's elderly mother, who is 80 years old. The horrific incident was heard in the Rusape Magistrates Court, where the details of the crime shocked many.According to court proceedings, the man had visited his girlfriend's home, intending to see her. However, when the girlfriend's elderly mother informed him that she was not there, the man became enraged. The court heard that he proceeded to assault the elderly woman, repeatedly banging her head against the wall.The National Prosecuting Authority of Zimbabwe (NPAZ) revealed that after the brutal assault, the man forced the woman to touch his genitals before making her lie down and raping her.The elderly victim's screams were heard by her daughter, the man's girlfriend, and her brother, who rushed to the scene. Upon arrival, they found the man holding a stick, and the elderly woman disclosed the assault and rape to them. A police report was promptly filed, leading to the man's arrest.The court's ruling serves as a stern warning against gender-based violence and sexual assault, with the authorities stressing the importance of protecting vulnerable members of society. The man's actions were condemned by the National Prosecuting Authority, which emphasized the need for justice in cases of such heinous crimes.