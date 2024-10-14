Frederick Shava demoted in Cabinet reshuffle?

News / National

by Staff reporter

Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava has been reassigned from his prominent position as Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade to the less influential role of Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development in a surprise cabinet reshuffle.The move was announced by Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Dr. M. Rushwaya, in a statement issued on Tuesday. The reshuffle, which took immediate effect, is in accordance with Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, which grants President Emmerson Mnangagwa the power to make such changes to his cabinet.The reason behind the reassignments remains unclear. Shava, who had been Zimbabwe's chief diplomat, has now been replaced by Professor Amon Murwira, who assumes the role of Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade.Dr. Rushwaya's statement read:"In terms of Section 104 Subsection (1) of the Constitution of Zimbabwe, His Excellency the President, Cde. Dr. Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa has reassigned the under-listed Ministers as follows:"Hon. Professor Amon Murwira, M.P.: Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Trade."Hon. Frederick Musiiwa Makamure Shava, M.P.: Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development."The re-assignments are with immediate effect."Shava's demotion has raised eyebrows in political circles, as he had played a key role in Zimbabwe's international relations under President Mnangagwa's administration. Murwira, the new foreign minister, had previously held the portfolio now assigned to Shava, overseeing higher education and innovation.This reshuffle comes amid speculation of internal party dynamics and a possible recalibration of priorities within Mnangagwa's government, although no official explanation has been given for the sudden changes.