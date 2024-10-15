Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Backdated pay rise for civil servants

by Staff reporter
3 mins ago | Views
The Government has delivered on its commitment to review upwards the salaries of civil servants, with employees starting to receive their backdated pay yesterday. This move is part of the Government's promise to ensure that its workforce earns a living wage. Additionally, public sector workers have been reassured of their annual bonuses, set to be disbursed next month.

Following a National Joint Negotiating Council (NJNC) meeting on Monday, the Government resolved to increase the salaries of civil servants up to deputy director level. This development follows last month's sharp exchange rate shift, from US$1
to US$1, which had necessitated salary adjustments.

Uniformed forces personnel were among the first to receive their updated salaries yesterday, which have been aligned with the latest exchange rate movement for the local currency portion. Banks and supermarkets across the country saw heightened activity as civil servants took advantage of their newly received salaries, purchasing groceries in bulk and making transactions.

Salary Increase Confirmed by ZCPSTU

Zimbabwe Confederation of Public Sector Trade Unions (ZCPSTU) president, Mrs. Cecelia Alexander, confirmed the increase, stating that the lowest-paid civil servant will now receive the equivalent of US$364. She outlined the details of the agreement reached after the NJNC meeting on October 14 at Kaguvi Building in Harare.

"Review of the salary by US$40, payable in local currency at the prevailing official exchange rate, across the board for grades of deputy director and below, with effect from September 1, 2024. This will result in the lowest Grade B1 receiving a total package of US$364.45, up from US$324.45," said Mrs. Alexander.

She further noted that the Government has also adjusted bus fares for civil servants, effective from October 1, and has committed to paying the 2024 annual bonus in November and December. "The payment modalities will be issued in due course," she added.

The Government is expected to present the results of a job evaluation exercise for civil servants by Monday next week, as part of its efforts to fulfill promises made to its workforce.

Minister Moyo's Remarks on Wage Adjustments

Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare Minister, July Moyo, recently highlighted that the Government is dedicated to improving salaries for civil servants, with a particular focus on uplifting lower-income workers.

"The Government has allocated a significant amount in US dollars to ensure that salary adjustments benefit all civil servants. However, under the President's directive, we have prioritised the upliftment of lower-income employees to bridge the wage gap," Minister Moyo stated.

Mixed Reactions from Workers

While civil servants have welcomed the salary adjustments, some union representatives believe more needs to be done. Zimbabwe Teachers Association chief executive officer, Dr. Sifiso Ndlovu, expressed concerns about the adequacy of the increase.

"The adjustment comes at a time when salaries in the local currency had depreciated by 42 percent in the official market and 67 percent in the informal sector. While we acknowledge the increase, it falls short of expectations. The workers had hoped for a more substantial rise, particularly in the US dollar component, given that the local currency is yet to fully stabilize," said Dr. Ndlovu.

Despite these concerns, the salary review marks a step forward in addressing the economic challenges faced by public sector workers, with more negotiations expected in the near future.

Source - The Chronicle
