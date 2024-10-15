Zanu-PF plots protests against ED2030 spoilers

News / National

by Staff reporter

ZANU-PF provincial structures in Midlands and Masvingo are reportedly planning protests against a vocal critic of President Emmerson Mnangagwa, who has been campaigning against a proposed plan to extend the presidential term limits. This move has heightened tensions within the ruling party, as loyalists seek to amend the Constitution to allow Mnangagwa to remain in power until 2030 and beyond.Under the current Constitution, Mnangagwa's term is set to end in 2028, as he has repeatedly pledged to retire after completing his two constitutionally mandated terms. Despite this, some of his supporters are pushing for constitutional changes that could pave the way for an extended presidency. However, legal experts argue that even if the Constitution is amended, Mnangagwa would not be eligible to benefit from the changes.Critics within and outside ZANU-PF have expressed doubts about Mnangagwa's sincerity in stepping down after his second term, pointing to both public statements and covert efforts promoting the "2030 agenda."Suspended War Veterans Leader Opposes 2030 AgendaMunyaradzi Shoko, the suspended leader of the Children of War Veterans Association of Zimbabwe (COZWA), has been at the forefront of opposition to the 2030 agenda. Shoko, who was expelled from ZANU-PF, has been rallying critics of Mnangagwa to resist any attempts to amend the Constitution for a term extension, a stance that has provoked anger among the ruling party's loyalists.Shoko revealed yesterday that he feared for his life due to his outspoken opposition to the 2030 agenda. He accused ZANU-PF of attempting to undermine the Constitution in pursuit of extending Mnangagwa's term."As the children of war veterans, we are the vanguard of the morals and ethics of the liberation struggle. It is our duty to defend the Constitution of Zimbabwe," Shoko said. "2030 is not just a ZANU-PF issue; it has become a matter of national interest because it is the Constitution that is being violated. President Mnangagwa and his party must not be allowed to undermine the Constitution."Shoko added, "Although my life is in danger due to my criticism of the 2030 agenda, I will not be silenced. We have a right to freedom of speech, and I will continue to speak out."ZANU-PF Organizing Protests Against ShokoIn response to Shoko's anti-2030 campaign, ZANU-PF members in Midlands and Masvingo are mobilizing protests. Chaplain Chirume, a ZANU-PF member in Midlands, confirmed that plans were underway to stage demonstrations against Shoko. Posters with Chirume's contact details have already been circulated among party supporters."We are against those attacking our party and our President," Chirume said. "Our leader is President Emmerson Mnangagwa until 2030, and that is when we will start to talk about succession."When asked about the timing of the protests, Chirume noted that they were still consulting the relevant authorities before finalizing dates.ZANU-PF director for information, Farai Marapira, reiterated the party's stance, emphasizing that Shoko is not a member of the party and has no right to comment on its internal affairs."He (Shoko) is not a member of the party," Marapira said. "He has no business discussing our internal issues. We have only one leader and one center of power, and that is President Emmerson Mnangagwa."Divisions Within ZANU-PFThe debate over the 2030 agenda has deepened divisions within ZANU-PF. The party's recent cell restructuring exercise highlighted a growing rift between Mnangagwa and his deputy, Vice President Constantino Chiwenga, as their respective loyalists sought to consolidate control over key party structures.Mnangagwa, who came to power in November 2017 following a military coup that ousted long-time leader Robert Mugabe, had initially pledged to be a constitutionalist. However, the push for term extension raises questions about the future of constitutional governance in Zimbabwe.As ZANU-PF prepares for its annual conference next week in Bulawayo, the issue of succession is expected to dominate discussions, with the outcome likely to shape the party's trajectory and Mnangagwa's political future.