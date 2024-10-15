Latest News Editor's Choice


Succession issue not a prerogative of Zanu-PF only

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The Andrease Mathibela-led faction of the Zimbabwe National Liberation War Veterans Association has called for an open and transparent discussion on the country's succession issue, urging for the selection of a leader who will prioritize unity, integrity, and a commitment to tackling the nation's economic challenges. Speaking at a press conference in Bulawayo yesterday, Mathibela emphasized the need for a new leadership model that rejects corruption and seeks to steer Zimbabwe out of its current economic difficulties.

"The succession must come into effect and should not be the prerogative of ZANU-PF alone. It should guarantee a leader who is a unifier, shuns corruption, and who can take the country out of this current economic situation," Mathibela said. He expressed concern over the absence of a clear succession plan, which he believes could lead to chaos in the future.

Call for Accountability and End to Corruption

Mathibela condemned decades of unchecked corruption, state resource mismanagement, and a judicial system he described as riddled with questionable judgments. He also highlighted the rise of political elites who have been involved in illegal activities but continue to hold positions of power without being held accountable.

"The cumulative effects of decades of unmitigated siphoning of state resources through scam tenders, questionable judicial judgments, and the rise of a quasi-political criminal mafia whose crimes are never brought to book, only to see these same criminals re-emerging in positions of authority, has made the independence we fought for seem like a far-fetched dream," he said.

Criticism of War Veterans' Congress

Mathibela criticized the recently held war veterans' congress, calling it a sham orchestrated by a "puppet executive" with the sole purpose of endorsing the "ED2030" agenda, a push to extend President Emmerson Mnangagwa's leadership beyond his constitutionally mandated term.

"The so-called war veterans congress must be disregarded with the contempt it deserves as it failed to represent the majority of war veterans and falls short of what is expected of us. It was merely a platform for electing people who would support the ED2030 agenda," he said.

Mathibela argued that the congress was held in violation of a court order and accused the leadership of focusing on being gatekeepers to exclude the majority of war veterans from meaningful participation in governance and access to resources.

Concerns Over New Land Policy

The faction leader also raised concerns about the government's new land policy, which allows for the sale of land. He questioned who the real beneficiaries of this policy would be, pointing out that many war veterans still do not own land, despite having fought for the liberation of the country.

"About 80% of war veterans do not own land. We did not go to war so that we could sell land. Whose benefit is this policy for, and who is selling the land? It's like getting on a bus with a sign that says Mutare, only to realize once inside that it's heading for Masvingo," Mathibela remarked.

Commitment to War Veterans' Ideals

Mathibela emphasized that his faction had refrained from engaging in political grandstanding and remained committed to the ideals of the liberation struggle. "We see ourselves as the vanguard of the ideals we fought for, and we will continue to defend them," he said.

The faction's call for an open debate on succession and its critique of the current leadership dynamics in ZANU-PF reflects growing divisions within the ruling party, as the country prepares for its next leadership transition amid economic uncertainty and political infighting.

