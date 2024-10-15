Fear grips Gwanda villagers

News / National

by Staff reporter

Residents of Gwanda South are living in fear following a daring armed robbery at the homestead of Chief Marupi last week, where gunmen made off with his newly allocated Isuzu double-cab vehicle, R2,700, and two mobile phones. The robbery has left the community on edge as police launch investigations to track down the culprits.The attack took place at Chief Marupi's homestead in the dead of night. The 28-year-old traditional leader, born Oaheng Nare, had received the official vehicle only two weeks prior during a government handover ceremony officiated by President Emmerson Mnangagwa in Harare.According to police national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi, the robbery occurred late on Thursday after Chief Marupi had returned home and retired to bed. Two armed men wearing balaclavas broke into his bedroom, demanding cash and valuables."They took R2,700, two mobile phones, and the vehicle keys before driving away in his official vehicle," Nyathi said.Chief Marupi, who has been the traditional leader since 2012 after succeeding his late father Lawrence Marupi, is the latest victim of what appears to be a growing wave of crime in the area.Communities in Fear Amid Growing Crime WaveThe Gwanda Anti-Stock Theft Association (GASTA), a local community initiative aimed at combating stock theft and other criminal activities, has expressed concern over the increasing number of armed robberies targeting homes, businesses, and individuals in Gwanda South. The robbery at Chief Marupi's residence has deepened the community's fears.Victor Vodloza Sibanda, GASTA Diaspora chairperson, stated that villagers in Gwanda South and nearby areas are living in fear as criminals become more brazen and violent."These robbers are targeting shops, schools, and other business establishments, and even some ordinary individuals have fallen prey to these faceless criminals," Sibanda said.He explained that the robbers are heavily armed with guns, machetes, and spears, instilling terror in the vulnerable, defenceless communities. One recent victim, an elderly man, was left for dead after losing his eye in a brutal assault, during which his vehicle was stolen."In ward 20 at Mkhalipe, another villager was brutally attacked by these rogue elements and was left helpless," Sibanda added. "No one has been apprehended for these horrific incidents, and the perpetrators are still roaming the streets, planning their next attacks."Call for Community Action Against CrimeSibanda urged the communities to unite against the escalating violence and work closely with the police and security agencies to combat these criminal activities. He expressed frustration that the crime wave has gone unchecked for some time."These criminal activities have been with us for a while now. Previously, it was mainly cattle rustling and livestock-related cases, but now the tide has shifted. What we are witnessing is barbaric," he said.GASTA has vowed to take a proactive stance in rooting out criminal elements from the area, with Sibanda pledging that the association will not be deterred by intimidation."We will fight tooth and nail, with no fear, and no form of intimidation will hinder us from protecting our communities," Sibanda said.The police have yet to make any arrests, and investigations into the robbery at Chief Marupi's homestead are ongoing.