Man killed over bad joke

by Staff reporter

A 44-year-old man from Harare, Takaidza Mugwagwa, was fatally assaulted after making a joke that offended two individuals, leading to their arrest on murder charges. The incident occurred on October 12, 2024, at Longchen Plaza in Belvedere.Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) national spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi confirmed the arrests of Munyaradzi Tichafara (22) and Wisdom Sithole (23) in connection with the murder."Police in Harare have arrested Munyaradzi Tichafara and Wisdom Sithole for the murder of Takaidza Mugwagwa, who died after being attacked with an unknown object all over his body," Nyathi said. "The victim had allegedly made a joke that offended the suspects."The details of the joke that sparked the violent attack were not immediately disclosed. Mugwagwa succumbed to his injuries shortly after the assault.In a separate case, ZRP is appealing for public assistance in identifying a man believed to be between 25 and 30 years old, whose body was discovered in an open space at Dziwoz Business Centre in Aerodrome, Wedza, back in July. The deceased was found wearing grey trousers tied with a nylon string, a yellow T-shirt, and brown tennis shoes. The body remains unclaimed at Mount St. Mary's Hospital mortuary. Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.The police have reiterated their call for peaceful conflict resolution and reminded the public that violent responses to trivial matters can lead to severe consequences.