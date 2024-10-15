Zimbabwe-linked teen signs first professional contract with Liverpool

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zimbabwean football prospect Trey Nyoni has signed his first professional contract with English Premier League giants Liverpool. The 17-year-old midfielder joined Liverpool's development squad in September last year after making the switch from Leicester City.Nyoni quickly made his mark in the junior ranks, earning a call-up to the senior team under then-manager Jürgen Klopp. His talent was on full display earlier this year when he made his debut for Liverpool in the FA Cup against Southampton. Klopp, who was highly impressed by the young midfielder's potential, named him among the brightest midfield prospects after Nyoni contributed to Liverpool's 2024 Carabao Cup victory.Following Klopp's departure, Nyoni has continued to flourish under new Liverpool coach Arne Slot. He was included in the squad for the pre-season tour of the United States, where he made a strong impression, even scoring in a friendly match against Sevilla.Nyoni's talent has also been recognized at the international level, earning him a cap with England's Under-18 national team. Recently, he was entrusted with the captain's armband for Liverpool's Under-19 squad in a match against AC Milan's youth team, showcasing his leadership qualities and further solidifying his reputation as one of the club's rising stars.The young midfielder's journey from Leicester to Liverpool has been meteoric, and his first professional contract marks a significant milestone in his career as he continues to develop into one of football's most exciting prospects.