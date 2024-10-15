Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bonyongwe express irony over the death of Gen Mujuru

by Staff reporter
48 secs ago | Views
Former Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO) Director-General Happyton Bonyongwe has expressed irony over the death of ex-army commander General Solomon Mujuru, a key power broker in Zanu PF, who was killed in a mysterious fire at his Beatrice farm on 15 August 2011. Speaking about Mujuru's pivotal role in Zimbabwe's political landscape, Bonyongwe noted that Mujuru was “one man who tried to address the succession issue" within the ruling party, making his death all the more significant.

In his new autobiography, One Among Many: My Contribution to the Zimbabwean Story, Bonyongwe refrains from delving into the specifics of Mujuru's death, leaving the task of investigation to the police. This approach is consistent with the rest of the book, where Bonyongwe steers clear of controversial issues, unanswered questions, and key events in Zimbabwe's post-colonial history, including Mujuru's death - widely regarded as one of the most mysterious and unresolved cases in the country's recent history.

While the book offers some insight into Bonyongwe's role in Zimbabwean politics and security, critics have noted that it remains overly cautious, avoiding engagement with the more contentious aspects of his tenure and Zimbabwe's tumultuous political past. This reluctance has led some readers to describe the work as almost "sleepwalking" into an Orwellian narrative, where key events and figures are deliberately left out or obscured.

General Mujuru's death has long been the subject of speculation, with many questioning the official explanation of an accidental fire. As one of Zanu PF's key power brokers and kingmakers, Mujuru was known to have significant influence in Zimbabwe's political hierarchy, and his death came at a time of growing tensions around the issue of leadership succession in the ruling party.

Bonyongwe's reflection on Mujuru's efforts to address this succession question adds further weight to the historical importance of Mujuru's legacy. However, his decision to avoid deeper commentary on who may have been responsible for Mujuru's death leaves many of the most pressing questions unanswered.

The former intelligence chief's autobiography offers a selective look at his career, eschewing controversy in favor of a more cautious, sanitized narrative, much to the disappointment of readers seeking answers to some of Zimbabwe's most significant political mysteries.

Source - online

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Zimbabwe-linked teen signs first professional contract with Liverpool

14 mins ago | 33 Views

Man killed over bad joke

14 mins ago | 15 Views

US Ambassador to Zimbabwe unfazed by anti-sanctions protestors at embassy

15 mins ago | 8 Views

Fear grips Gwanda villagers

16 mins ago | 10 Views

Succession issue not a prerogative of Zanu-PF only

18 mins ago | 4 Views

Zanu-PF plots protests against ED2030 spoilers

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Backdated pay rise for civil servants

23 mins ago | 13 Views

Frederick Shava demoted in Cabinet reshuffle?

17 hrs ago | 4086 Views

Man rapes lover's mother

18 hrs ago | 1970 Views

The Chinese-owned Dinson invests over US$2 billion in Zimbabwe

18 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Zimbabwe investigative journalist released without charge

18 hrs ago | 891 Views

Zimbabwe war veterans demand halt on land sales

18 hrs ago | 1559 Views

Mathibela's war vets reject rival congress as invalid

18 hrs ago | 932 Views

BBC to axe iconic investigative show HardTalk

18 hrs ago | 945 Views

Mnangagwa's adviser says ZiG is 'doomed', warns RBZ Governor

18 hrs ago | 3226 Views

Zim Vet targets 100k semen to boost national herd

18 hrs ago | 157 Views

Flying Squad arrests suspect in stolen vehicle on N1 to Zimbabwe

21 hrs ago | 841 Views

CMED apprenticeship intake jobs

22 hrs ago | 635 Views

25MW solar plant goes live in Zimbabwe

22 hrs ago | 4683 Views

Mnangagwa declares State of Disaster after Mbare market fire

22 hrs ago | 674 Views

Dexter Nduna denied bail

23 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Insecure Zanu PF legislator threatens Villagers

23 hrs ago | 793 Views

Moxon dynasty takes over at Meikles Limited

15 Oct 2024 at 10:38hrs | 2302 Views

Zimbabwe's 6 mealie meal brands cleared of cancer-causing herbicide

15 Oct 2024 at 10:31hrs | 2552 Views

Maid wins house in Econet promotion

15 Oct 2024 at 10:25hrs | 7582 Views

WATCH: Land Rover owners unite for charity drive from Harare to Shamva

15 Oct 2024 at 09:51hrs | 798 Views

Bonyongwe, Mutsvangwa bitter feud escalates

15 Oct 2024 at 09:23hrs | 2863 Views

Michael Nees revives Warriors

15 Oct 2024 at 09:20hrs | 2433 Views

Zanu-PF MP lives luxury lifestyle, fails to pay debts

15 Oct 2024 at 09:18hrs | 2380 Views

Zimbabwe police deflate truck tyres in attempt to catch smugglers

15 Oct 2024 at 09:16hrs | 750 Views

Chibaya denied bail in violence incitement case

15 Oct 2024 at 09:05hrs | 190 Views

Mphoko's son wins appeal against rape conviction

15 Oct 2024 at 09:02hrs | 881 Views

Wadyajena has the last laugh

15 Oct 2024 at 08:39hrs | 870 Views

ZiG struggles persist

15 Oct 2024 at 08:39hrs | 1841 Views

Zimbabwe govt mulls Tram System to tackle urban traffic congestion

15 Oct 2024 at 08:38hrs | 223 Views

Ex-cop escapes jail time after assaulting son

15 Oct 2024 at 08:37hrs | 244 Views

Acting town secretary arrested

15 Oct 2024 at 08:36hrs | 356 Views

Zimbabwe govt says there Is no need to panic over Mpox

15 Oct 2024 at 08:35hrs | 121 Views

Condoms, whiskey at Pumula South Vuzu party, 38 children arrested

15 Oct 2024 at 08:34hrs | 825 Views

Fake estate agent up for US$180 000 fraud

15 Oct 2024 at 08:30hrs | 625 Views

Bulawayo to shut down water supply for maintenance work

15 Oct 2024 at 08:29hrs | 130 Views

Zimbabwe govt says 'no shortages of basic commodities'

15 Oct 2024 at 08:28hrs | 117 Views

Zifa appointments of Southern Region representatives raises questions

15 Oct 2024 at 08:27hrs | 133 Views

Mnangagwa govt postpones Gwayi Tshangani dam completion date

15 Oct 2024 at 08:26hrs | 863 Views

Man kills father over witchcraft allegations

15 Oct 2024 at 08:26hrs | 157 Views

Isolated thundershowers expected in some areas

15 Oct 2024 at 08:25hrs | 833 Views

Global cement maker now in Zimbabwe

15 Oct 2024 at 08:25hrs | 372 Views

Cancer leading cause of death in Zimbabwe

15 Oct 2024 at 08:24hrs | 117 Views

Musona inspires Warriors to back-to-back victory over Namibia

15 Oct 2024 at 08:23hrs | 199 Views