Drunk wife kills hubby

by Simbarashe Sithole
4 hrs ago | Views
People of Muzarabani were saddened by a suspected mentally ill wife who fatally struck her sick husband in a beer dispute.

Martha Mushawemhuka (44) of Madoka village in Muzarabani allegedly murdered her husband Jethro Mudhakwa (56) in a domestic dispute.

Acting Mashonaland Central police spokesperson Sergeant Major Samuel Chikasha confirmed the murder.

Allegations are that on October 6 the couple had a misunderstanding after having a beer at Muzarabani Business Centre.

The wife struck her now-deceased husband with a metal object on the head and blood oozed from his head.

A neighbour Tabeth Bangomwe came to his rescue and refrained the wife from further assaulting him.

Mudhakwa was rushed to St Alberts Hospital where he later succumbed to the injuries.

Police warned people to shun violence.

Source - Byo24News

