Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

by Stephen Jakes
A man from Mzilikazi in Bulawayo has appeared in court for illegally possessing and stealing aluminium cables.

He was arrested in Sauerstown after being found in possession of 10 kg of cables owned by the Zimbabwe Electricity Transmission and Distribution Company.

Clever Dube (44) pleaded not guilty when he appeared before Bulawayo Regional Magistrate Chiwundura.

He has been remanded in custody until October 18.

The court was informed that on the night of September 9, the informant, Advance Seke, who was driving a Honda Fit to his residence in Sauerstown, spotted Dube dragging the overhead aluminium cables along Myrtle Road.

Seke apprehended Dube and handed him and the aluminium cables over to the police.

The total value of the recovered cables is estimated at $200.


Source - Byo24News

