Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for ZimTrade indaba

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa arrived in Bulawayo yesterday, where he is set to officially open the ZimTrade Annual Exporters Conference today. The event, hosted at the Zimbabwe International Exhibition Centre (ZIEC), will gather local producers and international buyers to explore strategies for boosting Zimbabwe's exports and driving economic growth.The President touched down at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport at 4:30 PM, where he was welcomed by Bulawayo Minister of State for Provincial Affairs and Devolution, Judith Ncube, alongside service chiefs, senior Government officials, war veterans' national chairman Cephas Ncube, and the Zanu-PF Bulawayo provincial leadership.Export Growth at the ForefrontToday's official opening session is a highlight of the week-long "ZimTrade Export Week," themed "Qala, Tanga, Start." The initiative emphasizes inclusivity in exporting while focusing on growing Zimbabwe's economy. The event is a platform for discussions on export growth, trade policies, and capacity building for Zimbabwean exporters, coming at a time when the nation is pushing to increase its export earnings and achieve upper-middle-income status by 2030.Under the leadership of the Second Republic, local businesses have been ramping up production, embracing innovation, and improving quality standards to compete globally. Speaking at yesterday's Buyers Seminar, Ambassador Albert Chimbindi, Secretary for Foreign Affairs and International Trade, applauded the return of the Exporters Conference to Bulawayo, a city known for its historic role in Zimbabwean commerce and industry."This occasion marks a milestone in Zimbabwe's efforts to strengthen trade relations and expand its global market presence," Chimbindi said, emphasizing the importance of fostering long-term relationships between local companies and international buyers.Promoting International TradeChimbindi highlighted the need for Zimbabwean businesses to take advantage of platforms like the Exporters Conference, which facilitate direct engagement with international buyers and provide opportunities to showcase local products. He also stressed the importance of adapting to global market requirements, including product quality, packaging, and regulatory standards, to succeed in the competitive world of international trade.Allan Majuru, ZimTrade's chief executive, echoed these sentiments, noting the significance of this week's focus on exports as part of the country's broader economic growth agenda. "We will be exploring the latest trends in global trade and discussing innovative strategies for market entry, giving businesses the insights they need to seize new opportunities under the AfCFTA (African Continental Free Trade Area) and beyond," Majuru said.ZimTrade has partnered with Afreximbank and Stanbic Bank to provide businesses with the financial tools needed to engage in cross-border trade more efficiently. The collaboration is expected to reduce trade barriers and foster a more conducive environment for commerce across Africa.Expanding Export HorizonsMajuru also commended the ingenuity of Zimbabwean businesses, particularly in the agriculture, manufacturing, and mining sectors, which are making significant strides in international markets. He highlighted the potential of Zimbabwean companies in sectors like building and construction, as well as the growing presence of Zimbabwean food products in global markets.Through initiatives like the Eagles' Nest Youth Export Incubation and Next-She Exporter Programmes, ZimTrade has helped small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) access new markets and increase export volumes, particularly in processed foods, leather products, and clothing.The Government has also supported the introduction of digital platforms, such as Shop@Zim, which allow international buyers to connect with Zimbabwean suppliers more easily. This has made it simpler for companies to showcase their products to a global audience without the need for physical presence.Growing Regional PartnershipsThe event will feature presentations from key industry leaders, including Minister of Industry and Commerce Mangaliso Ndlovu, founder of Brand Africa Dr. Thebe Ikalafeng, and trade experts such as Washington Dube, CEO of the Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe. Discussions will focus on logistical challenges, trade facilitation, and creating a positive image for Africa in global markets.The conference will conclude tonight with the prestigious Exporter of the Year Awards Dinner, led by Foreign Affairs and International Trade Minister, Professor Amon Murwira. As the conference wraps up tomorrow, ongoing business engagements are expected to result in new partnerships, export contracts, and collaborative projects across sectors like agriculture, manufacturing, construction, and services.