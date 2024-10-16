Latest News Editor's Choice


Chivayo linked IMC gets ISP licence, eyes Starlink reseller

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
The Postal and Telecommunications Regulatory Authority of Zimbabwe (Potraz) has issued IMC Communications with an internet service provider (ISP) licence, paving the way for the company to partner with leading U.S. satellite internet provider Starlink as an approved reseller. This development follows Potraz's recent announcement of Starlink's entry into Zimbabwe's information and communication technology (ICT) space.

Owned by U.S. billionaire Elon Musk, Starlink operates as a Low Earth Orbit (LEO) internet service provider. Its introduction is expected to significantly reduce the cost of digital and internet services in Zimbabwe, aligning with the government's policy of promoting technology and innovation-driven growth. President Mnangagwa has emphasized that innovation, science, and technology are strategic pillars in the Second Republic's Vision 2030 agenda, which aims to elevate Zimbabwe to upper-middle-income status by the end of the decade.

A Game-Changing Partnership

The arrival of Starlink in Zimbabwe is seen as a game-changer, promising faster, cheaper, and more reliable internet connectivity. Experts predict that Starlink's satellite technology could redefine the future of data and digital services in the country. The technology's ability to provide widespread coverage is expected to bridge the digital divide, offering connectivity to even the most remote parts of Zimbabwe.

With digital services increasingly integral to business operations and personal life, affordable and efficient internet access is crucial. IMC Communications' partnership with Starlink will boost competition in the ICT sector, making Zimbabwe the third country in Africa to have access to Starlink's services.

IMC Communications Ready to Transform ICT

IMC Communications Chairman, Wilson Manase, confirmed the issuance of the licence and commended the government for empowering local companies to contribute to Zimbabwe's economic growth through ICT. He expressed gratitude to President Mnangagwa and the Second Republic for their support of indigenous businesses in the digital transformation journey.

"With our new ISP license from Potraz, we are committed to providing cutting-edge internet services and connectivity solutions to both businesses and individuals," Manase said. "IMC will leverage Starlink's satellite technology to ensure nationwide access, particularly in underserved areas, in line with Zimbabwe's Vision 2030."

Manase emphasized that IMC Communications would continue to invest in new technologies, infrastructure, and strategic partnerships to remain competitive while driving Zimbabwe towards a digitally empowered economy. The company plans to implement a subscription-based service model that caters to both enterprise and individual customers, ensuring accessible, reliable, and affordable internet services.

Expanding Digital Access

IMC's ISP licence follows a recommendation from Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services, Dr. Tatenda Mavetera. IMC joins other local companies, such as Aura Group and state-owned TelOne, in reselling Starlink services. The competition in the ICT sector is expected to benefit consumers by lowering prices and improving service quality.

Mr. Manase reiterated IMC's commitment to delivering high-quality services with a focus on customer experience. "Our strategic partnerships and technological innovations will allow us to stay ahead of competitors while ensuring seamless access to the internet for Zimbabweans across the country," he said.

Government Policies on ICT Growth

As the ICT sector evolves rapidly, the government is working to ensure the safe and responsible adoption of new technologies. Minister Mavetera highlighted several measures put in place to regulate emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT), as well as the importance of online safety.

"As a government, we have developed policies such as the AI Policy, IoT Policy, and Child Online Safety Policy to guide the use of disruptive technologies. We are committed to ensuring the safe use of these technologies, particularly as connectivity improves with LEO satellites," Minister Mavetera said.

Zimbabwe currently has 11 million internet subscribers, representing a penetration rate of 73.3 percent. With the introduction of Starlink and the expansion of local ICT providers like IMC Communications, this figure is expected to rise, further boosting the country's digital economy.

Source - The Herald
More on: #Chivayo, #Starlink, #ISP

