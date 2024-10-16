Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

Jamaican roots-reggae legend Burning Spear touched down in Harare yesterday ahead of his much-anticipated debut performance in Zimbabwe. The 79-year-old will take the stage at Glamis Arena as part of his "One People Tour Africa," courtesy of Sound System Club and Friends of Jamaica.Burning Spear, born Winston Rodney, was warmly received at Robert Mugabe International Airport by an enthusiastic crowd that included the Rastafarian community, music promoters, and passionate fans. The living legend, accompanied by his full band, expressed his excitement about performing in Zimbabwe for the first time.Speaking to journalists upon his arrival, Burning Spear said, "It is good to be here. It's part of our ‘One People Tour Africa.' I urge my Zimbabwean fans to come for the show."When asked about his long-standing career in reggae, which spans over five decades, the iconic artist simply replied, "It's part of my duty, you don't forget your duty."The Glamis Arena show promises to be an unforgettable night, featuring a star-studded line-up of local talent including Cello Culture and Transit Crew, Emmanuel "Mannex" Motsi, Killer T, Merciless, MC Fydale, Judgement Yard Banso Da MC, and the celebrated songbird Feli Nandi.After lighting up the stage in Harare, Burning Spear is set to continue his African tour with a performance at Emperors Palace in Johannesburg, South Africa, on Saturday. He will then perform in Cape Town at Mhudi Wines Farm on Sunday, capping off an exciting weekend for reggae fans across the continent.Burning Spear's arrival in Zimbabwe is a major event for reggae enthusiasts, with his timeless messages of unity and black liberation resonating deeply across the African continent. The roots-reggae star enjoys a massive following in Zimbabwe, where his visit is being hailed as a landmark moment for the local reggae community.The concert follows in the footsteps of other high-profile performances by Jamaican artists in Zimbabwe, a tradition that began with Bob Marley's iconic 1980 Independence celebrations performance at Rufaro Stadium. Since then, Zimbabwe has welcomed reggae greats such as Gregory Isaacs, Shabba Ranks, Morgan Heritage, Capleton, Buju Banton, Luciano, and Beenie Man, among others.Burning Spear's prolific career dates back to the late 1960s, and his powerful, conscious lyrics have earned him a place among reggae's most revered figures. Born on March 1, 1945, in Saint Ann's Bay, Jamaica, the reggae icon has consistently championed the rights of black people through songs like "Marcus Garvey," "African Teacher," "Cry Blood," and "Chant Down Babylon."With Burning Spear's maiden tour of Zimbabwe, there's also hope for local businesses, particularly in the hospitality industry, to benefit from the influx of visitors and the global spotlight on this historic event.For local artists, the show represents an invaluable learning opportunity. Rising stars like Killer T, renowned for his hit-filled, sing-along performances, and Feli Nandi, whose live performances continue to evolve following her departure from Mhodzi Tribe, will be looking to keep the crowd energized as they share the stage with one of reggae's all-time greats.Reggae lovers in Zimbabwe are gearing up for what promises to be a spectacular event, and with Burning Spear in town, it's a night not to be missed.