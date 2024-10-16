Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

News / National

President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stepped in to rescue 34 learners from Findale School in Eastview, Harare, after they missed their first O'Level examination paper due to the school's alleged misappropriation of their examination fees. The President has covered the fees for the stranded students, allowing them to sit for the remaining subjects in their exams.Authorities were alerted after it emerged that the school had failed to register the students for their exams, despite having collected their fees. The police have since been involved in arresting the individual responsible for the mismanagement.Speaking at the school yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo confirmed the President's intervention and condemned the school for violating the students' right to education."I want to thank His Excellency the President for coming to the rescue of all these learners because their fundamental right, education, had been violated through this theft by the owner of this school. The President has offered to pay examination fees for all 34 candidates whose rights had been violated by the school," Minister Moyo said.The learners, who missed their first exam, will now be able to write the remaining subjects after being registered at alternative examination centers. Nine of these centers are located in Harare Metropolitan Province, while one is in Mashonaland East.Minister Moyo also emphasized the Government's commitment to cracking down on illegal schools operating without proper authorization. He revealed plans to present a paper to Cabinet in two weeks, outlining stricter measures against such schools. "We have observed in these schools some of the teachers are not qualified to teach at secondary school level," he said, highlighting the situation at Findale School, where a primary-trained teacher was found instructing secondary students.The Minister affirmed that the head of the school had committed a crime by collecting fees and failing to register the students, classifying it as theft. "No one is above the law, so the law will take its course," he said.Zimsec Chief Executive Dr. Lazarus Nembaware confirmed that the affected learners would now sit for their exams as private candidates at designated centers. "We are now putting in place all the requirements so that the affected learners will start writing their exams tomorrow. Their results will be made public," Dr. Nembaware said.The President's swift action has been widely praised, ensuring that the affected students will not miss out on the critical opportunity to sit for their O'Level exams despite the administrative failure at their school. The incident has raised broader concerns about the operations of unregistered schools and the need for tighter regulation in the education sector.