Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa rescues only 34 exam candidates

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa has stepped in to rescue 34 learners from Findale School in Eastview, Harare, after they missed their first O'Level examination paper due to the school's alleged misappropriation of their examination fees. The President has covered the fees for the stranded students, allowing them to sit for the remaining subjects in their exams.

Authorities were alerted after it emerged that the school had failed to register the students for their exams, despite having collected their fees. The police have since been involved in arresting the individual responsible for the mismanagement.

Speaking at the school yesterday, Primary and Secondary Education Minister Torerayi Moyo confirmed the President's intervention and condemned the school for violating the students' right to education.

"I want to thank His Excellency the President for coming to the rescue of all these learners because their fundamental right, education, had been violated through this theft by the owner of this school. The President has offered to pay examination fees for all 34 candidates whose rights had been violated by the school," Minister Moyo said.

The learners, who missed their first exam, will now be able to write the remaining subjects after being registered at alternative examination centers. Nine of these centers are located in Harare Metropolitan Province, while one is in Mashonaland East.

Minister Moyo also emphasized the Government's commitment to cracking down on illegal schools operating without proper authorization. He revealed plans to present a paper to Cabinet in two weeks, outlining stricter measures against such schools. "We have observed in these schools some of the teachers are not qualified to teach at secondary school level," he said, highlighting the situation at Findale School, where a primary-trained teacher was found instructing secondary students.

The Minister affirmed that the head of the school had committed a crime by collecting fees and failing to register the students, classifying it as theft. "No one is above the law, so the law will take its course," he said.

Zimsec Chief Executive Dr. Lazarus Nembaware confirmed that the affected learners would now sit for their exams as private candidates at designated centers. "We are now putting in place all the requirements so that the affected learners will start writing their exams tomorrow. Their results will be made public," Dr. Nembaware said.

The President's swift action has been widely praised, ensuring that the affected students will not miss out on the critical opportunity to sit for their O'Level exams despite the administrative failure at their school. The incident has raised broader concerns about the operations of unregistered schools and the need for tighter regulation in the education sector.

Source - The Herald

Comments

3bedroomed house in northend, bulawayo


Must Read

Gwayi-Tshangani Lake: A timeline of missed deadlines and delays

35 mins ago | 62 Views

Of all the don'ts, send Mnangagwa begging UNGA for US$5.8b food aid for SADC; he's eyeing 'pound of flesh' cut for himself

36 mins ago | 28 Views

Gokwe man killed from beer drink

39 mins ago | 29 Views

Selling Fuel in Zimbabwe's Local Currency will Stabilising the ZiG

42 mins ago | 63 Views

Gokwe man jailed 33 years for murder

44 mins ago | 24 Views

Can Peter Ndlovu breathe fresh air to the embattled ZIFA?

49 mins ago | 53 Views

O'level exam answer sheet varnishes in thin air

56 mins ago | 114 Views

X platform to revamp blocking functionality

2 hrs ago | 63 Views

South Africa's fuel price honey moon is over

3 hrs ago | 193 Views

Madzibaba 'mutes' woman's voice before raping her

3 hrs ago | 346 Views

Advantage Welshman, Tshabangu as Timba CCC suffers setback

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Zimbabwe will start to pay 444 white farmers after land grabs

4 hrs ago | 265 Views

7-0 win exposes Zanu-PF legislator's club Scottland

4 hrs ago | 889 Views

Foreign-funded NGO reports partisan distribution of food aid in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 101 Views

Taxes, fees to be paid in ZiG

4 hrs ago | 477 Views

Surge in crime puts police under spotlight

4 hrs ago | 136 Views

John Landa Nkomo's son banished from Zanu-PF conference

4 hrs ago | 563 Views

Did Mtukudzi speak his troubled life in song?

4 hrs ago | 266 Views

'Party activists contributed 40% to human rights violations'

4 hrs ago | 64 Views

EU bankrolls govt's new US$80m project

4 hrs ago | 87 Views

Zimbabweans mistrust SAZ report on contaminated grain

4 hrs ago | 63 Views

Zimbabwe's ICT Ministry faces severe financial crisis

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

Woman grabs estate of late 'boyfriend'

4 hrs ago | 214 Views

CIO faces kidnap charges

4 hrs ago | 151 Views

Over 400 ex-settlers to get compensation

4 hrs ago | 99 Views

Potraz raises red flag over impact of power cuts on telcos

4 hrs ago | 50 Views

Fraudster name-drops Bulawayo minister

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

Huawei Zimbabwe partners local varsities

4 hrs ago | 109 Views

Zimbabwe scores milestones on arrears clearance process

4 hrs ago | 90 Views

Zimbabwe reviews national diaspora policy

4 hrs ago | 68 Views

Zimbabwe's largest semen bank to be commissioned at Matopos Research Institute

4 hrs ago | 56 Views

515 students graduate at Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo Polytechnic

4 hrs ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa warns against input abuse

4 hrs ago | 51 Views

Delay on Lake Gwayi-Tshangani project

4 hrs ago | 84 Views

'Land policy to identify multiple farm ownership'

4 hrs ago | 55 Views

Burning Spear jets into Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chivayo linked IMC gets ISP licence, eyes Starlink reseller

4 hrs ago | 81 Views

Mnangagwa in Bulawayo for ZimTrade indaba

4 hrs ago | 45 Views

Chiwenga Calls for Indian Investment

6 hrs ago | 161 Views

Revoke CapeXit leader's SA citizenship

20 hrs ago | 698 Views

Zimbabwean Mine Workers Demand Cost of Living Adjustments Amid Economic Crisis

20 hrs ago | 384 Views

Why video chat is better than the classic dating app

20 hrs ago | 254 Views

Diversify varieties to arrest climate change: Hekhani seeds

21 hrs ago | 163 Views

Chimombe, Mpofu faces another huddle

21 hrs ago | 4550 Views

Grid Africa secures R50 million Equity Investment from Rifuwo

22 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zimbabwe needs own cybersecurity statistics

22 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwean woman sentenced to 4 years for illegal possession of elephant tusk

16 Oct 2024 at 12:54hrs | 910 Views

Man arrested for theft of aluminium cables

16 Oct 2024 at 12:43hrs | 438 Views

Drunk wife kills hubby

16 Oct 2024 at 12:34hrs | 1398 Views